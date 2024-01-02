Half a foot of snow could fall in central Pa. this weekend from winter storm: forecasters

Half a foot of snow could fall in south-central Pennsylvania this weekend, marking the first time in a few years that the area has seen a significant snowfall.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com say the potential exists for the storm to deliver six inches of snow on Saturday into Sunday.

"It's definitely in the early stages of this forecast and a lot of uncertainty," National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Colbert said.

Forecasts show a potentially significant snowstorm for south-central Pennsylvania this weekend, according to AccuWeather.com and the National Weather Service.

What's the timing of the storm?

The storm is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon with the heaviest precipitation falling that evening into the overnight hours, said Dan Pydynowski, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.com. He expects that much of the storm will wrap up on Sunday morning.

"It's a quick-moving storm system," he said.

The storm will have a fair amount of moisture with it, and it's expected to deliver a plowable snow and impact travel, Pydynowski said. Some areas could see six inches.

The type and amount of precipitation will depend on the track of the storm, Colbert said. At this time, it looks like the temperatures will be cold enough for mostly snow.

If the storm track is closer to the coast, the chances for rain mixing in is higher, he said. If it moves farther east, snow will still fall, but the accumulation will be less.

If the storm delivers all snow, the area could receive 6 inches or more, Colbert said.

Meteorologists will have a better forecast on the storm on Thursday.

When was the last snow of 6 inches or more?

It's been a couple of years since a storm delivered a significant snowfall across the area, Colbert said.

Records show Harrisburg International Airport recorded 5.5 inches from a storm on Jan. 6 and 7 in 2022.

Before that, the airport recorded 8.2 inches of snow from a storm on Feb. 1 and 2, 2021.

Last year was a mild winter. Total snowfall ranged from less than half an inch fell near Delta to around 7 inches in the Dillsburg area, Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, said at the time.

York County normally averages more than two feet of snow during the winter.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Snowstorm could deliver 6 inches or more in central Pa.: National Weather Service