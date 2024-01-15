Half of high-rise buildings in Kherson damaged by Russian attacks

Russian bombardments have damaged about half of high-rise buildings in the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press office of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "22,000 partially damaged or destroyed facilities in Kherson Oblast. As for the city of Kherson itself, presumably, 50% of high-rise buildings are damaged."

Details: He said that since the liberation of Kherson (in November 2022 – ed.), 464 people, including 11 children, have been killed by Russian attacks in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast. A total of 1,981 people, including 85 children, have been injured over this period of time.

Tolokonnikov also noted that in the left-bank (eastern) part of Kherson Oblast, Russian occupation authorities began collecting signatures from citizens in support of Vladimir Putin.

In addition, he said that the Russians were planning to call up citizens born in 2007 in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "There are reports that [Volodymyr] Saldo, the main collaborator of the left-bank Kherson Oblast, announced that mobilisation lists should be formed by 15 April to call up men born in 2007 as well. Medical commissions and enlistment offices are already being set up to have all the lists and start mobilisation by 15 April. This is their plan."

