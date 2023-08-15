Half of Louisiana residents experience physical violence: New study dives into state's stats

Tulane University released a survey Monday, Aug. 14, that offers the first comprehensive snapshot of violence prevalence across Louisiana.

The survey, known as the Louisiana Study on Violence Experiences Across the Lifespan (LaVEX), is a collaboration with the Center on Gender Equity and Health at the University of California San Diego. At the University of California, its researchers have been leading the annual California Study on Violence Experiences across the Lifespan (CalVEX) since 2020.

“The U.S. has no state-level survey data on these diverse forms of violence and their interconnection, outside of these data from Louisiana and California,” Anita Raj, PhD, MS, Principal Investigator and Executive Director of Newcomb Institute of Tulane University said. “These two states are uniquely positioned to use evidence for violence prevention policy and programs and track population-level rates of change in violence over time.”

Anita Raj, PhD, MS, Principal Investigator of the Louisiana Study on Violence Experiences Across the Lifespan (LaVEX) survey and Executive Director of Newcomb Institute of Tulane University.

According to Tulane, more than half of Louisiana residents experience physical violence in their lifetime and one in five are threatened or harmed with a gun. This conclusion was made through a statewide survey conducted by researchers in May and June.

The Newcomb Institute at Tulane conducted this survey this summer asking more than 1,000 adults across the state on a comprehensive range of experiences of violence, such as verbal insults, cyberbullying, sexual assault and gun violence. Through this survey, researchers were able to gather extensive data on how residents experience incidents of violence.

Read: Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reacts to Shreveport mass shooting, offers State Police

According to Tulane, Louisiana is the only state out of two within the nation to acquire this level of violence date and the first in the southeast. Raj said, "this is the first time this has been done all in the region."

Raj continued by saying, "I'm really glad that we have the data to share because too often what we know are the optics of the situation when it's too late."

Crime scene tape and abandoned shoes discarded on Pearl Street Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023 in Shreveport which was the scene of a mass shooting that resulted in 4 deaths and 11 injuries.

The top findings in this survey include:

53 % of Louisiana’s adult population has experienced physical violence, and 21% have been threatened or harmed with a gun.

One in 14 Louisiana adults have experienced physical violence in the past year, and 84% of it was committed by someone the victim knew.

41% of Louisiana adults have experienced sexual violence or harassment in their lifetime, one in three have been verbally sexually harassed, and one in nine have experienced sexual assault.

42% of women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from a partner, with about 1 in 10 of these women reporting that their partner threatened or harmed them with a gun. Ex: “My husband physically abused me and verbally abused me often when we were married. He brought me to the river where he was going to kill me. I had to beg for my life. He finally brought me to my sister's house and left.” said a 52-year-old woman surveyed in this report.

Approximately 90% of people who experienced violence never formally reported these assaults.

Check this out: There were two mass shootings in Louisiana over the weekend: here's what you need to know

It was reported in the full report by Tulane, that these acts of violence resulted in negative consequences, including feeling anxiety, depression, suicide or missing daily activities such as work or school.

Raj said that people who suffer some form of physical violence are 80% more likely to have severe health concerns, and if an individual suffers sexual violence, they are more than twice as likely to have severe mental health concerns.

“Public health efforts for violence prevention are needed, with a focus on schools and work with adolescents, given that adolescence and young adulthood is the stage where violence escalates," said Raj. "Support for those affected by violence needs to include mental health services, such as formal counseling and lower cost emotional support services and economic programs to help ensure basic needs are being met.”

According to the findings, groups marginalized by economic vulnerabilities and social discrimination bear a greater burden of violence. In the full report Tulane noted that people who were evicted in the past year were nine times more likely to endure physical violence and three times more likely to see sexual violence.

To see the full report, visit https://newcomb.tulane.edu/LaVEX.

More: Shreveport ties 2022 yearly homicide rate by end of July. Here's how the numbers stack up

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: New study looks at Louisiana violence