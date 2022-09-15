Mexico Officials Abused 47% of Migrants Awaiting US Asylum

Maya Averbuch
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nearly half of US-asylum seekers returned to Mexico under the “remain-in-Mexico” program to await a US immigration court hearing said they’d been abused by local officials, according to a Human Rights First report released Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US-based human rights organization reviewed 2,688 interviews of asylum seekers conducted between January and August. Most of the migrants were from Latin America, and 47% said they’d been robbed or extorted by Mexican government officials, including immigration agents and security forces.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez, who has focused his immigration strategy on regional development, insists that his government doesn’t tolerate corruption or abuse by security forces. He celebrated the decision to scale back the US program, saying in August that Mexico had never agreed to be a “camp for migrants who are waiting for a resolution in the United States.”

The Biden administration sought to end the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which was implemented during the government of President Donald Trump in 2019 to deter asylum-seekers. The program was shuttered after a protracted legal battle.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said in response to questions from Bloomberg News about the report that it “does not tolerate acts of corruption by public servants.” It called for any victims of extortion and theft by Mexican officials to report those crimes. Mexico’s national guard did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Most of the people placed into the Migrant Protection Protocols this year were from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador. Many alleged that they had also faced violence from cartels in Mexico, where the government has come under pressure in recent weeks after a string of violent acts in major cities underscored the grip of the country’s criminal groups.

Read More: Narco Riots Target Civilians and Companies in Post-Chapo Mexico

(Update with statement from the INM in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Lawmakers Want to Know Who on Biden’s Staff Would Get Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- The top Republicans on two House committees want details from the White House on whether any administration officials who worked on President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan will personally benefit from it.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ Upgr

  • Pritzker issues disaster proclamation to assist Texas migrants

    More migrants sent from Texas arrived in Chicago shortly after Gov. JB Pritzker announced a disaster proclamation to help address the influx of asylum seekers.

  • Worst Deals on New Cars Right Now

    Some models are so hard to come by that consumers are paying well above the sticker price for themKia SorentoBy Jeff S. Bartlettwith Todd YoungIf you have your heart set on buying a new car this ...

  • Border agents blast Kamala Harris’ border claim, say it's 'far from secure'

    U.S. border officials say the illegal immigration crisis is "getting worse," despite Vice President Kamala Harris’ declarations that the border is "secure."

  • Meet Little Amal: A puppet celebrating New York City's roots

    New York City's latest celebrity visitor is stopping traffic even in this jaded, larger-than-life town. Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, is on a 17-day blitz through every corner of the Big Apple as part of a theater project hoping to raise awareness about immigration. “When we talk about migration and refugees, we tend to forget that more than half of the people we’re talking about are children,” said playwright and director Amir Nizar Zuabi, the artistic director of Little Amal Walks NYC.

  • Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about an escalating number of crossings by migrants from the three countries during a visit on Monday to Mexico City, two U.S. and two Mexican officials told Reuters, but Mexico did not promise any specific actions.

  • China Shuts Down Videos of WHO Saying End of Pandemic in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Health Organization chief’s comment that the end of the pandemic is within reach sparked lively online debate -- and some censorship -- in China, the only major country still trying to stop the spread of the virus. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’

  • Pope laments missed chance to improve ties with China

    Pope Francis said Thursday that he didn’t understand China but respected it, as another opportunity to improve ties came and went when the pope and Chinese president were within a few miles (kilometers) of one another in Kazakhstan but didn’t meet. The Holy See had sent an “expression of availability” to Beijing that Francis would be free to meet with President Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s brief state visit Wednesday to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. “He had a state visit but I didn’t see him,” Francis said Thursday during an in-flight press conference on his trip home from Kazakhstan, where he attended an interfaith conference.

  • NYC opens resource center for asylum seekers

    The center will serve as a central place where newly arrived asylum seekers will receive legal services and resources to help them integrate and thrive in the city.

  • Democrats celebrate inflation reduction bill as stocks tumble on latest data

    President Biden on Tuesday hosted a White House celebration to mark the passage of the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act against an unhappy backdrop: a tumbling stock market that fell on the news that consumer prices rose in August. Biden, in remarks to a crowd of more than 1,000 people, called the bill the “single most…

  • William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies

    In his first major speech, William Ruto takes the politically risky move of ending a petrol subsidy.

  • Declassified report shows US predictions of IS group threat

    U.S. intelligence officials predicted two years ago that the Islamic State group would likely regain much of its former strength and global influence, particularly if American and other Western forces reduced their role in countering the extremist movement, according to a newly declassified report. Analysts said many of the judgments in the 2020 report appear prescient today, particularly as the group is resurgent in Afghanistan following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of American forces last year. The Islamic State group is no longer controlling huge swaths of territory or staging attacks in the United States as it did several years ago before a major U.S.-led offensive.

  • Is Biden a uniter or divider? Americans in Pennsylvania and Oregon weigh in

    Americans in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Portland, Oregon, shared their thoughts as to whether President Joe Biden has united or divided this country.

  • Illinois Governor Declares Emergency Over Migrants Bused From Texas

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared an emergency and called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to marshal resources to handle an influx of asylum seekers bused to Chicago and other cities by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election

    Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, pulling back just days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.” The request for a delay by senators who have been pushing for the legislation follows Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the lead senator championing the bill, predicting that they would be able to get the 10 Republican votes they need to break a filibuster.

  • Migrant surge overwhelms Border Patrol, shelters in El Paso

    A new surge of Venezuelan migrants is overwhelming the Border Patrol and shelters in El Paso, where nearly 1,000 have been released near bus stations.

  • 5th round of migrants bused in to Chicago from Texas

    A fifth round of migrants bused to Chicago from the southern border by Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived at Union Station Tuesday afternoon.

  • What is Hispanic Heritage Month? Latinos and Latino culture can be celebrated year-round

    Hispanic Heritage Month honors a diverse U.S. population with roots in Spanish-speaking countries. It runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

  • Mexico has released nearly 2,700 prisoners early as overall jail population grows

    Mexico has released thousands of prisoners during Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's presidency as part of an effort to free those who have not committed serious crimes or were being held unjustly, authorities said on Thursday. The releases follow a decree by Lopez Obrador in August 2021 ordering the release from federal jails of people who had been tortured, as well as certain elderly and ill prisoners who have not committed serious crimes and others held without sentencing for over the legal maximum of two years. The release of a total 2,685 people, which follows a 2019 amnesty law benefiting individuals in prison for minor crimes, comes as Lopez Obrador has drawn criticism from human rights groups for his government's extensive use of pre-trial detentions.

  • Nearly 90% of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia - poll

    Some 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to Russia, according to a poll released on Thursday by a top Ukrainian pollster, an increase on earlier surveys. The survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology showed an absolute majority of Ukrainians in every region were opposed to their country giving away territory under any circumstances, even if this meant prolonging the war. The figure marks an increase in the number of people opposed to territorial concessions recorded in previous KIIS surveys, from 84% in July and 82% in May.