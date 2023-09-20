Half a million borrowers to face remortgage shock over Christmas period

Nearly half a million mortgage borrowers face sharp increases in their repayments this Christmas, as a wave of fixed-rate deals come to an end.

Higher interest rates compared with two years ago mean most homeowners will be left paying hundreds of pounds more each month than they were paying before.

Data published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows 485,000 mortgage borrowers are on fixed deals due to end in the final three months of 2023.

By the end of this year, 1.5m people will have remortgaged – the most on record since 2017 when records began, according to trade association UK Finance.

In September 2021, a borrower taking out a two-year fix with 20 years left on their loan would have paid £770 a month on average.

However, calculations by consumer group Which? show someone in that same scenario today would be paying £1,106 a month – a difference of £336 difference, or £4,032 extra annually.

The FCA predicts a further spike in remortgages next Spring, with over 180,000 homeowners set to come off fixed-term rates in April.

UK Finance said 1.6m fixed-rate mortgage deals are set to come to an end in 2024 – the highest number so far.

Eric Leenders, a managing director at UK Finance, said: “We know that Christmas can really stretch household finances. As usual, there will be a moratorium on possessions to ensure that people stay in their homes over the festive period.”

Earlier this year, 47 lenders representing over 90pc of the mortgage market signed up to the Government’s new Mortgage Charter, promising to provide support for borrowers when they need it.

Homeowners’ mortgage arrears have doubled over the past year, from £18m to £38m according to the FCA.

Overall, the value of outstanding mortgage balances in arrears has risen by 28pc to £16.9bn – the highest total recorded since 2016.

One industry source told The Telegraph: “The mood has changed. Lenders are now very concerned with forbearance to prevent an uptick in repossessions.”

The Bank Rate is expected to increase by 25 basis points on Thursday, taking it to 5.5pc. This would mark the fifteenth consecutive rise since 2021.

Chief economist at the Bank of England Huw Pill said last month that holding rates high “for longer, but in a more steady, resolute way” was the best way to vanquish inflation – contradicting market predictions that rates would fall much sooner.

Ele Clark, at Which?, said: “Those who need to remortgage are feeling the full force of the last two years’ worth of rate rises.

“With more than half a million mortgage-holders’ fixed-rate deals coming to an end in the next few months, it’s vital that lenders are offering adequate and fully resourced customer support to help borrowers assess their options.”

