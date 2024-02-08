Half a million in election equipment, training gets OK from York County commissioners

York County Commissioners approved spending more than half a million dollars to buy new election equipment and services for the primary and general election this year.

"We expect a high turnout this year," Gregory Monskie, chief operations officer, said during the Wednesday, Feb. 7 meeting.

All of the purchases will be covered with Act 88 funding from the state and relate to election security. No county money will be spent on it, he said.

New election equipment, training to be purchased

Here's a breakdown of the purchases that will be made:

$220,000 for secure transport carts to ICX/ADA machines from Phoenix Graphics, Inc. of Rochester, New York. "The biggest advantage is that the machine itself can be fully enclosed and locked, which would provide an additional layer of protection for any tampering, as well as any physical damage that might result during transport," Monskie said in an email.

$12,500 for inventory and tracker software from EasyVote Solutions, Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia. The county currently uses the company for its poll worker database/communications platform and for campaign finance tracking. The add-on service will help the county to better track preventative maintenance and to track security tags that prevent tampering, Monskie said in the email.

$219,300 for election support and four central count scanners from Dominion Voting Systems in Denver, Colorado. This will increase capacity for scanning mail ballots and provide backups in case any hardware issues arise, Monskie said. It will help to ensure that results get out in time. The county's in-house team will receive additional training, relating to preventative maintenance and counting accuracy.

$111,250 for two additional stacker units and associated installation hardware from Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix, Arizona. This will add capacity to the mail-in ballot sorting machine, allowing the county to sort and keep ballots by precinct, Monskie said. It will help with the state-required post-election audit.

Attention students: Design an 'I Voted!' sticker, and you could win a prize

Deadlines to register, request a mail ballot for upcoming primary

Voters will be casting ballots this year for president, Congressional leaders, and more.

Here are important dates to know:

The primary will be held on Tuesday, April 23.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is April 8.

The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is April 16.

To register to vote or learn more about upcoming elections, visit www.vote.pa.gov.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County commissioners approve new voting equipment, training