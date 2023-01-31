Half Moon Bay mass shooting may have been sparked by dispute over $100 bill, DA says

A farm worker who shot and killed seven people at two different locations in California was angry he was forced to foot the repair bill after a collision involving his forklift and a co-worker’s bulldozer, according to San Mateo County district attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Chunli Zhao told authorities he became frustrated with his supervisor at California Terra Garden, a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, after he learned he had to pay $100 to service the forklift, the Los Angeles Times reported. Zhao said he tried to explain the crash was not his fault, but his supervisor would not listen.

“This was the final straw,” Wagstaffe told the Times.

On Jan. 23, Zhao fatally shot his supervisor and a colleague before firing at others on the farm. Another two people were killed in the gunfire and a third was seriously wounded, police said. Zhao then traveled about two miles to a second location, where he allegedly shot and killed another three people.

The latter victims were not involved in the dispute over the repair bill, but the 66-year-old suspect told investigators he tried to target people with whom he’d had other problems in the past. Wagstaffe said Zhao went on to “settle all of [his] grievances.”

Zhao was arrested hours after the shooting, when authorities spotted him inside a vehicle parked outside a sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay. He’s been charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He was being held at the San Mateo County Jail with no bond.