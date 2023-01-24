Half Moon Bay shooting - latest: Video shows California farm worker Chunli Zhao’s arrest for killing 7

A mushroom farm worker has been arrested for killing seven coworkers in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – marking the second of three California mass shootings in three days.

Chunli Zhao, 67, worked for decades at one of the two agricultural business sites where the shooting unfolded on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested soon after when he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office. Video showed officers wrestling him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

The alleged gunman shot dead four victims and wounded a fifth at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, and fatally shot another three victims at the Rice Trucking-Soil Farm located around two miles away, according to authorities. The eighth victim was airlifted to hospital.

The horror attack is believed to have been witnessed by many children, as many farm workers live on site with their families.

Investigators are still working to determine which shooting took place first, as well as the motives for the killings.

What we know about the Half Moon Bay shootings

13:33 , Megan Sheets

California has now been left reeling from three mass shootings in as many days, after a “disgruntled” mushroom farm worker allegedly shot dead seven coworkers in a massacre in Half Moon Bay.

Chunli Zhao, who worked for decades at one of the two sites where the shooting unfolded, is accused of carrying out two separate shootings at two different agricultural businesses in the San Francisco area.

The suspect, 67, was arrested on Monday afternoon after he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the horror attack which has reignited calls for a crackdown on gun laws in the US where mass shootings and gun violence are increasingly commonplace.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explains what we know so far about the shooting:

