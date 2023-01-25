Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to be charged with seven counts of murder

The man accused of killing seven people in a shooting rampage at a farm and a nursery in Half Moon Bay, unleashing terror and sending shockwaves and grief through this rural coastal community, is facing several felonies, the San Mateo County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The alleged gunman, whom authorities identified as Chunli Zhao, was arrested Monday outside of the sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay after the attacks and was booked into jail.

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao. (Associated Press)

Zhao, 66, will be charged with seven counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, firearm use enhancements for each count and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder, according to the Dist. Atty. Steve Wagstaffe.

He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday afternoon in the Hall of Justice in Redwood City, Wagstaffe said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.