Half of people have Covid antibodies and virus deaths at lowest level since October

Henry Bodkin
Coronavirus vaccines being prepared at Salisbury Cathedral
Coronavirus vaccines being prepared at Salisbury Cathedral - Steve Parsons/PA
Half of people now have Covid-19 antibodies and deaths from the virus are at the lowest level since October, official figures reveal.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) findings, which on Tuesday prompted fresh calls to ease restrictions, suggest there is widespread immunity either due to previous infection or vaccination.

Some 54.7 per cent of people in private households in England are likely to have tested positive for antibodies in the week to March 14, along with 50.5 per cent in Wales and 49.3 per cent in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

Regional estimates range from 60 per cent for north-west England to 50.3 per cent for south-east England.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, about two in five people – 42.6 per cent – are likely to have tested positive for antibodies in the week to March 14.

ONS figures also show that weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales have fallen below 1,000, and to the lowest level since October, figures show.

There were 963 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending March 19 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It was the second consecutive week in which the overall number of deaths was below the five-year average.

The latest data was hailed as a “real positive” by a senior government scientific advisor on Tuesday.

Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said: “I think it's terribly important to emphasise that the evidence that we've got is that the vaccines or immunity from previous infection is very efficient at protecting against severe disease.

"There is virtually no serious disease in those who are re-infected or who become ill after they've been vaccinated, so the vaccines are really, really good at preventing very serious illnesses, and that's the most important news.”

He added, however, that new variants of the virus may be able to infect people who have had previous infection or vaccination.

Steve Baker, who leads the Tory Covid Recovery Group of MPs, said: “Once again the data shows the Government is succeeding beyond all of our expectations.

“The Prime Minister should now have the models updated to see whether he can bring forward his ‘no earlier than’ dates.

“That is the only way to really maintain public confidence that we are getting our freedom as soon as possible.”

It comes after Boris Johnson urged the public to “proceed with caution” over the Easter weekend, following Monday’s easing of restrictions to allow two households or groups of up to six people to meet outside.

“What we don’t know is exactly how strong our fortifications now are, how robust our defences are against another wave,” he said.

More than 30,444,000 people in the UK have now received at least a first Covid jab, over half the adult population.

The ONS figures also revealed that more than 150,000 people in the UK have died with Covid since the start of the pandemic.

The milestone was passed on March 18, but has only now been confirmed due to the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

The total includes all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

The ONS figures provide the fullest picture so far of how the Covid-19 pandemic has unfolded in the UK.

They are a more comprehensive measure of deaths than the numbers published daily by the Government, which count only those who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, and which currently stand at a total of 126,615.

Of the 150,116 deaths involving coronavirus reported by the ONS, 55,407 – 37 per cent – have taken place since the start of 2021.

The highest number of deaths to occur on a single day was 1,469 on Jan 19.

