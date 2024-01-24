Half of people will fail their 2024 wellbeing goals by the end of January

One in 10 adults expect to fail their health and wellbeing goals in 2024 - with more than half of them quitting before the end of January. A study. of 2,000 adults. revealed 59 per cent want to improve their wellbeing in 2024. Top goals included improving fitness (51 per cent), eating a more balanced and varied diet (31 per cent), being more mindful (23 per cent) and drinking less caffeine (14 per cent). But 57 per cent of goal setters don’t see themselves getting past the end of the first month of the year, with falling into old habits (55 per cent) among the most common reasons.

