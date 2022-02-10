Traders Lean Toward Half-Point Fed Hike After Inflation Surge

Michael MacKenzie, Edward Bolingbroke and James Hirai
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders ramped up wagers that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively after inflation again exceeded expectations, with futures pricing in a greater than 50% chance the central bank will boost rates by a half-percentage point next month for the first time since 2000.

The specter of increasing price pressures drove money markets to price in a full percentage point of rate increases through July, the equivalent of a traditional quarter-point move at each of its next four meetings, and slightly more than six such moves in 2022. Treasuries fell sharply, driving the policy sensitive two-year note’s yield up as much as 15 basis points to about 1.51%, the highest since January 2020, and the 10-year yield breached 2%, a level not seen since 2019.

The swift repricing came after the Labor Department reported that consumer prices jumped at a 7.5% annual pace in January, higher than the 7.3% economists expected. It was the biggest hit to Americans’ paychecks since 1982 and highlighted the pressure on the Fed to pull back the near zero interest rates it has kept in place since the early stages of the pandemic.

“We are going to see three rate hikes fairly quickly as we have seen stronger inflation in 2022 --- but I’m not sure the Fed goes 50 basis points in March,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “Starting with 50 basis points in March would mean the market starts pricing in 50 for every meeting this year. The Fed does want to normalize interest rates, but that pace will be determined by how risk assets perform. The market expects six rate hikes now. A major selloff in equities could stop that.”

The report sent short-dated yields jumping the most and flattened the Treasury curve, which is traditionally a signal that traders expect economic growth to slow as rates move higher. The gap between five- and 30-year yields narrowed below 40 basis points, approaching its flattest level since late 2018, when the Fed had tightened overnight rates to 2.5%.

“Monetary policy works with a lag,” said David Kelly, the chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “We’re looking at very much slower growth, and that’s something that the bond market is pricing in -- and that’s why you’re seeing this flattening yield curve.”

Rising Treasury yields have saddled bondholders with losses, with an index of the securities losing 3% so far in 2022, marking its worst start to a year since 2009. The Treasury index declined 2.3% in 2021, its first annual slide since 2013.

Consumer prices climbing by more than 7% was a hallmark of the early 1980s and compelled aggressive tightening by the Fed that pushed the economy into recession.

The bond market and many economists expect inflation is nearing its pandemic-related peak and will subside over the course of the year to 4.8% and then ease to 2.4% by the end of 2023, according to a Bloomberg survey. Bond market expectations of inflation have fallen in recent months, with long-term expectations pacing the move back toward the Fed’s 2% target.

Fed speakers were out in force on Wednesday, with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic saying incoming data will show whether 25- or 50-basis-point increases are appropriate, adding that he was leaning toward four rate hikes this year. The Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester meanwhile said she was less keen on such an outsized move, although she favored tightening next month, a sentiment shared by her San Francisco Fed colleague Mary Daly.

After months of maintaining that rising consumer prices were transitory, Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to increasing rates at every meeting this year. At a press conference after the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting he didn’t rule out the possibility of a 50-basis-point hike.

