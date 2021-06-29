Half-pound of marijuana seized in Joplin traffic stop

Jun. 29—A 21-year-old Joplin man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and delivery of a controlled substance after a traffic stop that police say turned up about a half-pound of marijuana.

Benjamin E. Bartlett was stopped Saturday night in the 1800 block of West 20th Street for purportedly crossing the centerline in a vehicle he was driving.

Capt. Will Davis said an officer detected the odor of intoxicants on Bartlett and he was field tested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Davis said a search of the vehicle turned up 10 bags containing a total of 223.7 grams of marijuana.