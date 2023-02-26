Half of Sacramento’s violent crime is centered in 3 areas. Here’s how to help police stop it

Nearly 50% of Sacramento’s violent crime occurs within seven square miles of the roughly 100-square mile city — and the Police Department needs your help to stop it.

The areas most affected by violent crime — including gun violence — are Mack Road within the southern part of the Valley High area, the eastern part of Oak Park and the northern area of Del Paso Heights.

To help, police are asking residents to take a 14-question survey on how to reduce gun violence.

The anonymous survey, in partnership with Sacramento State University’s Institute of Social Research, could end in a reward.

Door hangers with QR codes will be left at homes within the three neighborhoods in an effort that Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester described as a “shared responsibility.”

Once a person completes the survey, they will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a $50 gift card. The survey will be open from Feb. 25 through March 27.

Questions should be directed to 916-808-0866 or outreach@pd.cityofsacramento.org.

Survey results and additional feedback, listening sessions in October 2022 and a Youth Listening Session this March “will be used to develop and guide the Sacramento Police Department’s future efforts.”