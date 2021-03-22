Half a stimulus check? Some confused after receiving only part of $1,400 payment

Summer Lin
·3 min read

The IRS said last week that it has already sent out around 90 million stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this month — but some people have reported only getting partial payments.

“It was a pretty big shock when we thought we were going to receive $4,200 and only got $2,100,” Joshua Bair of Kentucky told King5.

Who qualifies for a stimulus check?

Individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 qualify for the full $1,400 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent.

The payments phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 a year and joint filers earning more than $150,000 a year, with payments capping out at annual incomes of $80,000 and $160,000, respectively.

What’s the issue?

Cassie Greaney and her husband Marc of Payson, Arizona, said they have two daughters they claimed as dependents, 12 News reported, but still haven’t received their full payment despite qualifying for $1,400 checks.

“According to the IRS, they have sent the full $5,600 owed to us. According to my bank, they have received $2,800 and there are no pending deposits,” Greaney said, according to the station.

The IRS has not commented publicly on the reported issue. McClatchy News has reached out to the agency to request comment.

Frustration from only receiving half of eligible payments has spawned a Facebook group called “Half Stimulus Missing/Received Status.”

“Under the guidelines we should have received $5600, for my husband and I and our 2 children,” Sarah Conley of Indiana wrote in the Facebook group. “We only received half, $2800. But when I go to the IRS get my payment tool, when I put in mine OR my husband’s info, it says there are errors so I cant even see what the status is.”

For married couples who file jointly, some have said they realized after checking the IRS’ Get My Payment tool that the dates for when the IRS says money will be deposited differ for each person.

“My husband’s stimulus status updated today to a deposit on March 24th,” wrote Jamie Lee Morales of Arizona. “Previously it said March 17th and I had only gotten half. Not sure what happened, but glad it got fixed for us.”

More stimulus payments on the way

The IRS announced Monday that another wave of stimulus payments will be issued this week, with a “large number” of prepaid debit cards and paper checks being mailed.

For people receiving stimulus checks through direct deposit, this round of payments began processing on Friday and will officially land in bank accounts on Mar. 24, the agency said.

“Taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card,” according to the IRS.

An IRS spokesperson told WHAS-TV last week that stimulus checks are “coming out in batches” and encouraged people to “be patient.”

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig added: “Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks.”

Checks seized by debt collectors?

There’s also a possibility that the third round of stimulus checks could be seized by private debt collectors, experts say.

The third round of stimulus checks can’t be seized by the government to pay off child support debt or IRS tax debt, but could still be garnished by debt collectors to pay off private debt, according to Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, CNET reported.

But if your third stimulus check is missing and you have to claim it on your taxes next year, the IRS could use some or all of the money issued as a Recovery Rebate Credit for unpaid student loans or child support, according to the publication.

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Check Update: More Than 90 Million Payments Issued, but Still More to Come

    Stimulus payments have hit a lot of bank accounts, but some people will need to wait longer to get their money.

  • Second Batch of Stimulus Payments to Arrive March 24

    On March 11, President Biden signed a sweeping $1.9 trillion relief bill into law. In fact, just days after the relief bill was signed, the IRS began sending out stimulus payments, and many people who were eligible for direct deposit saw those funds clear their bank accounts by March 17. Today, however, the IRS announced that a second batch of $1,400 stimulus payments should land in recipients' bank accounts on Wednesday, March 24.

  • Woman inadvertently purchases world’s most expensive latte

    Last Christmas Eve, Lisa Angello took a few out-of-town guests to the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, so the kids could go ice skating. She bought a cinnamon dulce latte at the coffee shop there. The following Monday, she received an insufficient funds notice from her bank, USAA. This surprised her, because she pays careful attention to her bank account. When she checked her account, she saw that there was a $5,705.70 charge from the Gaylord. At first she thought someone had stolen her account information. Then she realized that the latte had cost $5.70. The cashier had entered the amount twice. “That’s a trip to Paris cinnamon dulce latte,” Angello told Contact Denver7 news.

  • More Stimulus Checks Releasing on Wednesday – What to Do If You’re Still Waiting On Yours

    The Internal Revenue Service says it has already disbursed more than $242 billion in stimulus funds for the third round of pandemic relief, part of the American Rescue Act signed into law earlier this...

  • ‘Invincible’: A Teen Superhero Tries to Fill His Dad’s Boots

    Young Mark Grayson, played by Steven Yeun, struggles to live up to his father Omni-Man's legend in this lively animated series from 'The Walking Dead' writer Robert Kirkman

  • Clayton Kershaw stretches out to 73 pitches in a 'B' game after a dip in velocity

    After his fastball sat at only 88 mph to 90 mph in his last start, Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw had an extended outing against minor leaguers.

  • Toddler With Frosting-Smeared Face Insists He Didn't Touch Cupcakes

    After discovering that somebody had tampered with his box of cupcakes, a North Carolina man immediately encountered a likely suspect – his son, who had frosting smeared across his face.But as this video by Tyrell Fulwood shows, two-year-old TJ strongly protests his innocence.“Can’t leave this little boy alone for a second,” Fulwood wrote on TikTok. Credit: Tyrell Fulwood via Storyful

  • 6-year-old killed in Pasadena apartment over spilled water, police say

    Raymeon Means, 35, remains in jail on no bond. He's accused of killing Laurionne Walker after an argument over spilled water.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • Nicki Minaj's mother filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man charged in her father's fatal hit-and-run accident

    Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, died last month after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York.

  • Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

    The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday. The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more informationLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • What makes some species more likely to go extinct?

    Dinosaurs had some bad luck, but sooner or later extinction comes for all of us. rawpixel/Unsplash.com, CC BYThough they say “‘tis impossible to be sure of anything but death and taxes,” a bit of financial chicanery may get you out of paying the taxman. But no amount of trickery will stop the inevitability of death. Death is the inescapable endpoint of life. And this is as true for species as it is for individuals. Estimates suggest 99.99 percent of all species that have ever lived are now extinct. All species that exist today – including human beings – will invariably go extinct at some point. Paleontologists like me know there are key moments in Earth’s history when extinction rates are high. For example, researchers have identified the Big Five mass extinctions: the five times over the past half billion years or so when more than three-quarters of the planet’s species have gone extinct in short order. Unfortunately, we are also now getting a good firsthand view of what extinction looks like, with the rapid increase in extinction rates over the last century. But what factors make any one species more or less vulnerable to extinction? The rate of extinction varies between different groups of animals and over time, so clearly not all species are equally susceptible. Scientists have done a great job of documenting extinction, but determining the processes that cause extinction has proved a bit more difficult. Who’s more vulnerable to extinction? Looking at modern examples, some tipping points that lead to the extinction of a species become obvious. Reduced population sizes is one such factor. As the number of individuals of a species dwindles, it can lead to reduced genetic diversity and greater susceptibility to random catastrophic events. If the remaining population of a species is small enough, a single forest fire or even random variations in sex ratios could ultimately lead to extinction. You won’t see another passenger pigeon. Panaiotidi/Shutterstock.com Extinctions that have occurred in the recent past receive a great deal of attention – for example, the dodo, thylacine or passenger pigeon. But the vast majority of extinctions happened well before the appearance of humans. The fossil record is thus the primary source of data on extinction. When paleontologists consider fossils in the context of what we know about past environments, a clearer picture of what causes the extinction of species starts to emerge. To date, the likelihood of extinction of a species has been linked to a host of factors. We certainly know that changes in temperature are one important element. Almost every major rise or fall in global temperatures in Earth history has resulted in the extinction of a swath of different organisms. The size of the geographic area a species occupies is also crucial. Species that are broadly distributed are less likely to go extinct than those that occupy a small area or whose habitat is disjointed. There are also random phenomena that cause extinction. The meteorite responsible for the extinction of about 75 percent of life at the end of the Cretaceous Period, including the non-avian dinosaurs, is perhaps the best example of this. This random aspect to extinction is why some have argued that “survival of the luckiest” may be a better metaphor for the history of life than “survival of the fittest.” Studying extinct mollusks’ fossils suggested physiological reasons one species might be more likely to disappear. Hendricks, J. R., Stigall, A. L., and Lieberman, B. S. 2015. The Digital Atlas of Ancient Life: delivering information on paleontology and biogeography via the web. Palaeontologia Electronica, Article 18.2.3E, CC BY-NC-SA Most recently, my colleagues and I identified a physiological component to extinction. We found that the representative metabolic rate for both fossil and living mollusk species strongly predicts the likelihood of extinction. Metabolic rate is defined as the average rate of energy uptake and allocation by individuals of that species. Mollusk species with higher metabolic rates are more likely to go extinct than those with lower rates. Returning to the metaphor of “survival of the fittest/luckiest,” this result suggests that “survival of the laziest” may apply at times. Higher metabolic rates correlate with higher mortality rates for individuals in both mammals and fruit flies, so metabolism may represent an important control on mortality at multiple biological levels. Because metabolic rate is linked to a constellation of characteristics including growth rate, time to maturity, maximum life span and maximum population size, it seems likely that the nature of any or all of these traits play a role in how vulnerable a species is to extinction. Plenty more extinction unknowns As much as scientists know about extinction drivers, there’s still a lot we don’t know. For instance, some proportion of species go extinct regardless of any major environmental or biological upheaval. This is called the background extinction rate. Because paleontologists tend to focus on mass extinctions, background extinction rates are poorly defined. How much, or how little, this rate fluctuates isn’t well-understood. And, in total, most extinctions probably fall into this category. Another problem is determining how important changing biological interactions are in explaining extinction. For instance, extinction of a species may occur when the abundance of a predator or a competitor increases, or when a crucial prey species goes extinct. The fossil record, however, rarely captures this kind of information. Even the number of species that have gone extinct can be an enigma. We know very little about the current or past biodiversity of microorganisms, such as bacteria or archaea, let alone anything about patterns of extinction for these groups. Many animals – including the Scimitar-horned Oryx – are currently extinct in the wild. Drew Avery, CC BY Perhaps the biggest mistake we could make when it comes to assessing and explaining extinction would be to take a one-size-fits-all approach. The vulnerability of any one species to extinction varies over time, and different biological groups respond differently to environmental change. While major changes in global climate have led to extinction in some biological groups, the same events have ultimately led to the appearance of many new species in others. So how vulnerable any one species is to extinction due to human activities or the associated climate change remains sometimes an open question. It is clear that the current rate of extinction is rising well above anything that could be called background level, and is on track to be the Sixth Mass Extinction. The question of how vulnerable any one species – including our own – may be to extinction is therefore one scientists want to answer quickly, if we’re to have any chance of conserving future biodiversity.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Following Alfred Russel Wallace’s footsteps to Borneo, where he penned his seminal evolution paperThe tragic story of America’s only native parrot, now extinct for 100 yearsReverse engineering mysterious 500-million-year-old fossils that confound our tree of life Luke Strotz is affiliated with the University of Kansas and his work is partly funded by the National Science Foundation.

  • Buckingham Palace Plans to Hire a Diversity Chief: “We Are Listening and Learning”

    “We haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done,” a royal source tells BAZAAR.com.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot was 79% effective in a trial involving 32,000 people, paving the way for authorization in the US despite troubles in Europe

    AstraZeneca tested the shot in 88 study locations in the US, Peru, and Chile in more than 32,000 people over 18 years old.

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • Boston Marathon bomber: Supreme Court agrees to consider reinstating death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    Circuit Court of Appeals removed sentencing in 2020 over concerns with jury selection process

  • Australia floods: Young couple's house swept away near Sydney

    Their property was caught in flash floods on what would have been their wedding day.

  • European trust in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunges, poll shows

    Confidence in the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has taken a big hit in Spain, Germany, France and Italy as reports of rare blood clots have been linked to it and many countries briefly stopped using it, poll data showed on Monday. The polling firm YouGov said it had already found in late February that Europeans were more hesitant about the AstraZeneca vaccine than about those from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna Inc, and that the clot concerns had further damaged public perceptions of the AstraZeneca shot's safety. At least 13 European countries in the past two weeks stopped administering the AstraZeneca shot, co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • Sen. Paul spars with Dr. Fauci on mask guidance at Senate hearing

    John Hopkins University Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on mask messaging on 'FOX Report'