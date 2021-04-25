  • Oops!
Half a Year After Trump's Defeat, Arizona Republicans Are Recounting the Vote

Michael Wines
·9 min read
PHOENIX — It seemed so simple back in December.

Responding to angry voters who echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, Arizona Republicans promised a detailed review of the vote that showed Trump to have been the first Republican presidential nominee to lose the state since 1996.

“We hold an audit,” state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth said at a Judiciary Committee hearing. “And then we can put this to rest.”

But when a parade of flatbed trucks last week hauled boxes of voting equipment and 78 pallets containing the 2.1 million ballots of Arizona’s largest county to a decrepit local coliseum, it kicked off a seat-of-the-pants audit process that seemed more likely to amplify Republican grievances than to put them to rest.

Almost half a year after the election Trump lost, the promised audit has become a snipe hunt for skulduggery that has spanned a court battle, death threats and calls to arrest the elected leadership of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

The head of Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based firm that Republican senators hired to oversee the audit, has embraced Trump’s baseless theories of election theft and has suggested, contrary to available evidence, that Trump actually won Arizona by 200,000 votes. The pro-Trump cable channel One America News Network has started a fundraiser to finance the venture and has been named one of the nonpartisan observers that will keep the audit on the straight and narrow.

In fact, three previous reviews showed no sign of significant fraud or any reason to doubt President Joe Biden’s victory. But the senators now plan to recount — by hand — all 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, two-thirds of the entire vote statewide.

Critics in both parties charge that an effort that began as a way to placate angry Trump voters has become a political embarrassment and another blow to the once-inviolable democratic norm that losers and winners alike honor the results of elections.

“You know the dog that caught the car?” said Steve Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the Republican-dominated Maricopa board of supervisors. “The dog doesn’t know what to do with it.”

After a brief pause Friday ordered by a state court judge, the audit continues without clarity on who will do the counting, what it will cost and who will pay for the process, which is expected to last into mid-May. The One America network is livestreaming it, and Trump is cheering from the sidelines.

In an email statement Saturday, he praised the “brave American Patriots” behind the effort and demanded that Gov. Doug Ducey, a frequent target of his displeasure, dispatch the state police or National Guard for their protection.

Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, a Democrat, was less enthused.

“My concern grows deeper by the hour,” she said in an email Friday. “It is clear that no one involved in this process knows what they are doing, and they are making it up as they go along.”

The Senate president, Karen Fann, said in December that the audit had no hidden agenda and could not change the settled election results in Arizona, regardless of what it showed.

“A lot of our constituents have a lot of questions about how the voting, the electoral system, works — the security of it, the validity of it,” she said, and so the senators needed experts to examine voting processes and determine “what else could we do to verify the votes were correct and accurate.”

Other state legislatures have looked into bogus claims of election fraud. But the Arizona audit, driven in part by conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, is in a league of its own. Experts say it underscores the sharp rightward shift of the Legislature and the state Republican Party even as the state edges toward the political center.

“I get why they’re doing it, because half of the GOP believes there was widespread fraud,” said Mike Noble, a Phoenix pollster who got his start in Republican politics. “The only problem is, a majority of the electorate doesn’t believe there was widespread fraud.

“The longer they push this,” he said, “the more they’re alienating people in the middle.”

In Arizona, the state party is headed by Kelli Ward, a former state senator who has rejected Biden’s victory and supports the audit. Under her leadership, the party in January censured Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain for being insufficiently loyal to Trump.

The 16 Republicans in the state Senate reflect the party’s lurch to the right. November’s elections ousted the Senate’s two most moderate Republicans, replacing one with a Democrat and another with a Republican who claims lifetime membership in the Oath Keepers, the extremist group that helped lead the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Another self-proclaimed Oath Keeper, state Rep. Mark Finchem, proposed in January to give the Legislature the power to reject presidential election results and choose new electors by a majority vote. (The proposal went nowhere). Finchem since has become a vocal backer of the audit.

“The people in the Legislature are more prone to believe in the conspiracy theories and are more prone to espouse them” than in the past, said Barrett Marson, a Phoenix campaign consultant and a former Republican spokesperson for the Arizona state House.

Fann, Farnsworth and Finchem did not respond to requests for interviews.

The Senate’s rightward drift is simply explained, political analysts say. Most of the 30 Senate districts are so uncompetitive that the Democratic and Republican primaries effectively choose who will serve as senators. Because most voters sit out primary elections, the ones who do show up — for Republicans, that often means far-right Trump supporters — are the key to getting elected.

Responding to stolen-election claims through tougher voting laws or inquiries is by far those voters’ top issue, said Chuck Coughlin, a Republican campaign strategist in Phoenix.

“They’re representing their constituency,” he said. “The whole process was built to produce this.”

The senators warmed to the notion of a Maricopa County audit from the first mention of it in early December.

Before long, they sent subpoenas to the county seeking the 2.1 million ballots, access to 385 voting machines and other equipment like check-in poll books, voting machine passwords and personal details on everyone who voted. The supervisors resisted, calling the election fraud-free, and said they wanted a court ruling on the subpoenas’ legality.

The reaction was immediate: The four Republicans and one Democrat on the board of supervisors were deluged with thousands of telephone calls and emails from Trump supporters, many from out of state, some promising violence.

“All five supervisors were receiving death threats,” said Gallardo, the Democratic supervisor. Two police officers were posted outside his home.

Hoping to head off a dispute, the supervisors hired two federally approved firms to conduct a forensic audit of the county’s voting machines. The audit concluded that the equipment had performed flawlessly.

Fann, who in the past had been seen as a moderate conservative, said the Senate wanted a stricter review. Senators said they had hired “an independent, qualified forensic auditing firm” for the task.

Then it developed that their selection, Allied Security Operations Group, had asserted that Arizona voting machines had been hacked in an “insidious and egregious ploy” to elect Biden.

The senators backtracked, but Jack Sellers, chair of the Maricopa County supervisors, charged in a Facebook post that they had chosen “a debunked conspiracy theorist” for the audit.

Tempers flared, and all 16 Republican senators proposed to hold the supervisors in contempt, potentially sending them to jail.

But that fell apart after Sen. Paul Boyer, a Phoenix Republican, backed out after deciding he could not jail the supervisors for disobeying a subpoena they considered illegal.

As he stood on the Senate floor explaining his stance, his cellphone began buzzing with furious texts and emails. Some were threatening; some mentioned his wife’s workplace and their toddler son.

“It was like, ‘You’d better watch your back — we’re coming for you,’” Boyer said. The family spent days in hiding before returning home with a 24-hour police guard.

Just two weeks later, on Feb. 27, a county court ruled the Senate subpoenas legal.

The Senate, seemingly caught unawares, initially refused to accept delivery of the subpoenaed material for lack of a secure place to store it. Officials rented a local coliseum, but the county sheriff’s office refused to provide security, calling the job outside its scope.

The second firm hired to analyze the audit results, Cyber Ninjas, says it is an industry leader. But The Arizona Republic soon reported that the company’s chief executive, Doug Logan, had posted a litany of stolen-election conspiracy theories on a Twitter account that he had deleted in January.

Among them was a retweeted post suggesting that Dominion Voting Systems, a favorite target of the right, had robbed Trump of 200,000 votes in Arizona. Dominion says Cyber Ninjas is led by conspiracy theorists and QAnon supporters who have helped spread the “Big Lie” of a rigged election.

At a news conference last week, Logan said the company was committed to a fair, transparent process. “It’s really, really important to us that we have integrity in the way we do this count and in the results that come out of it,” he told reporters.

Fann has said that the firm and others it will oversee are “well qualified and well experienced.”

Unease about the audit has continued to mushroom. Hobbs, the secretary of state, asked the state attorney general, Mark Brnovich, a Republican, to investigate the Senate’s handling of the procedure, citing a lack of transparency about security of ballots. She noted that some of the Legislature’s furthest-right firebrands have had free access to the coliseum even as it remained unclear whether reporters and impartial election experts would be allowed to observe the proceedings.

He declined.

Greg Burton, executive editor of The Arizona Republic, said in a statement Friday that “Senate leaders have throttled legitimate press access and handed Arizona’s votes to conspiracy theorists.”

Amid the growing uproar, the Republican senators who have approved and stood behind the audit since its beginning have largely been silent about concerns over its integrity.

    ROYAL OAK, Mich. — At Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, in one of America’s worst coronavirus hot spots, entire units are still filled with COVID-19 patients. People weak with the virus still struggle to sit up in bed. And the phone still rings with pleas to transfer patients on the verge of death to units with higher-tech equipment. But unlike previous surges, it now is younger and middle-aged adults — not their parents and grandparents — who are taking up many of Michigan’s hospital beds. A 37-year-old woman on a ventilator after giving birth. A 41-year-old father. A 55-year-old autoworker who has been sick for weeks. “We’re getting to the point where we’re just so beat down,” said Alexandra Budnik, an intensive care nurse who works in a unit with lifesaving machines, or circuits, that are in short supply. “Every time we get a call or every time we hear that there’s another 40-year-old that we don’t have a circuit for, it’s just like, you know, we can’t save them all.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Across Michigan, which is experiencing by far the country’s most dangerous outbreak, more younger people are being admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus than at any other time in the pandemic. Michigan hospitals are now admitting about twice as many coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s as they were during the fall peak, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. The shifting demographics come as a majority of Michigan residents age 65 or older have been fully vaccinated, greatly reducing the risk to the most vulnerable. But the vaccinations of older people do not explain rising hospitalizations among people younger than 60, including those in their 20s and 30s. Public health experts say the outbreak — driven by the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, which is more contagious and more severe — is spreading rapidly in younger age groups. And across the state, doctors and nurses are increasingly reporting a concerning trend: Younger patients are coming in more often with serious cases of COVID-19. “I am putting more patients in their 20s and 30s and 40s on oxygen and on life support than at any other time in this pandemic,” said Dr. Erin Brennan, an emergency room physician in Detroit. The B.1.1.7 variant — first identified in Britain and now the most common source of new infection in the United States — is believed to be about 60% more contagious and 67% more deadly than the original form of the coronavirus. A federal estimate of COVID-19 hospitalizations based on a sample of counties in 14 states, including Michigan, showed more patients between the ages of 18 and 49 hospitalized in mid-April than those older than 65. In early December, it was the other way around — and by a large margin, with more than twice as many patients older than 65 than in the younger group. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, warned this month that hospitals were seeing “more and more” cases of younger adults with severe disease, and recent CDC data shows that adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s have helped drive recent COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Midwest, South and Northwest. From Minnesota to New Jersey to North Carolina, younger people are making up a growing share of hospitalizations. Public health experts point to a number of factors for the changing demographics, including the vaccination of older people. As pandemic restrictions have loosened across the country, younger people are also out and about, socializing and in the workforce, at a time when just one-third of American adults are fully vaccinated. “The restrictions were our pause button,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “As soon as you press play, you are going to see the virus race back as quickly as it can.” With steep reductions in cases in much of the country, and with fewer than half as many people hospitalized nationwide as at the winter peak, some health experts said it was conceivable that more younger people were being hospitalized because some hospitals had lowered their standards for admission. “That’s one explanation that you have to think about,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and hospital doctor in the Pittsburgh area, who said he sent borderline cases to be treated at home when hospitals were full. “I have a lower threshold to admit when I’m not worried about hospital capacity.” But at Beaumont, Royal Oak, in suburban Detroit, where case numbers remain high, doctors said they had not lowered the bar for admissions. The younger people in their care often had fewer chronic health problems and a good chance to recover, but they exhibited serious symptoms that required immediate intervention. “Some of them have kids that are younger than my kids, and you think about these people and the circumstances for their family if they don’t survive,” Dr. Felicia Ivascu said as she looked out over a unit where the sickest of the hospital’s coronavirus patients were hooked up to machines in glass-walled rooms. The escalating situation in Michigan has upended the lives of people like Matthew Kirschner of Clinton Township, north of Detroit. After hosting a small lunch in his backyard late last month, when vaccines were not yet open to everyone in Michigan, several family members tested positive for the virus. Kirschner, 36, who transports COVID-19 patients in his job as a firefighter and had survived a bout with the virus last fall, thought he knew what to expect: He grew most worried for his mother, who is in her 70s, has underlying conditions and fits the profile of people most affected by the disease. But it was his 37-year-old sister, Cara Kirschner Estrada, who ended up seriously ill. Kirschner Estrada, who was seven months pregnant when she got sick, checked herself into an emergency room this month with a bevy of symptoms: fever, chills, a cough, difficulty breathing. Doctors did an emergency C-section to deliver her son, Angelo, who is doing well. Kirschner Estrada’s condition, however, grew precarious. She has been sedated at Beaumont, Royal Oak, and on life support, according to her family. “It is shocking. It is traumatic,” Kirschner’s wife, Lauren, said of her sister-in-law, who she described as an active young mother working as a nurse at a wellness spa and raising a toddler. “It’s kind of rocked my view. I can’t believe Cara. Why is it her?” Nationwide, more than 45,000 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 last week, far below the winter peak but up from about 39,000 a month ago. The hospitalization numbers have been largely stagnant for the past week. The risk of hospitalization remains low for younger adults. According to state data from Maryland, where overall hospitalizations are up from last month, people in their 30s have a 5% chance of being hospitalized if they learn they have the virus, far lower than the 20% chance of someone in their 60s. But as more younger people get infected, experts say, more will inevitably be admitted to hospitals. “I tell everyone how bad it was and how scary it is,” said Nic Cabrera, 26, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, who was hospitalized for five days this month and had to be put on oxygen. The rise in hospitalizations has been numbing, if familiar, for doctors in Michigan. At Beaumont, Royal Oak, where nearly 200 coronavirus patients were hospitalized Thursday, doctors discussed contingency plans to open more beds for COVID-19 patients if needed. “We were very hopeful in December when they rolled out the vaccines,” Dr. Barbara Ducatman, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said before leading her staff through a slideshow of discouraging statistics. “We didn’t want to be here. It’s like déjà vu.” The vaccines only recently became available to all adults, and the rollout has not yet reached many younger people. In hallway after hallway at the sprawling hospital, doctors and nurses donned extra masks to go inside the rooms of COVID-19 patients and spoke somberly about seeing people of their own generation in dire shape. “You take it home a lot more,” said Budnik, 32, the intensive care nurse. “Your mindset is a little different when you look at them and you think, this could be my friend, this could be my sister, this could be me.” Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, an infectious disease fellow, said he noticed that some of his younger patients also had a tougher time emotionally with their condition. “They have a feeling of immortality,” he said, “and so I think it does take younger people by surprise.” Reports of new cases in Michigan have finally started to decline in recent days, but that progress is not yet evident inside the hospital, where emergency room doctors see as many as 10 new coronavirus patients per shift and where some of those who are admitted will stay for weeks. James Dyer, 55, who works at a Ford plant, was just starting to feel better Thursday after three weeks in the hospital with COVID-19. Dyer said he had previously been daunted by the stiff competition to get a vaccine but now was eager for a shot. “I would definitely encourage other people to do it,” Dyer said. “And before I leave Beaumont, if I can, I’m going to get one.” Not far away, Eleanor Wilson, 53, was on her fourth day in the hospital with a nasty case of COVID-19 that had left her gasping for breath and struggling to walk even short distances. “I think we all kind of think we’re superheroes, like we’ll be all right,” Wilson, a day care provider, said. “Once you get it, you’re like, ‘Whoa, this is not a joke.’” But after a rough few days and a course of steroids, Wilson got good news: Doctors had cleared her to go home. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Millions Are Skipping Their Second Doses of COVID Vaccines

    Millions of Americans are not getting the second doses of their COVID-19 vaccines, and their ranks are growing. More than 5 million people, or nearly 8% of those who got a first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, have missed their second doses, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is more than double the rate among people who got inoculated in the first several weeks of the nationwide vaccine campaign. Even as the country wrestles with the problem of millions of people who are wary about getting vaccinated at all, health authorities are confronting an emerging challenge of ensuring that those who do get inoculated are doing so fully. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The reasons vary for why people are missing their second shots. In interviews, some said they feared the side effects, which can include flulike symptoms. Others said they felt that they were sufficiently protected with a single shot. Those attitudes were expected, but another hurdle has been surprisingly prevalent. A number of vaccine providers have canceled second-dose appointments because they ran out of supply or did not have the right brand in stock. Walgreens, one of the biggest vaccine providers, sent some people who got a first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get their second doses at pharmacies that only had the other vaccine on hand. Several Walgreens customers said in interviews that they scrambled, in some cases with help from pharmacy staff, to find somewhere to get the correct second dose. Others, presumably, simply gave up. From the outset, public health experts worried that it would be difficult to get everyone to return for a second shot three or four weeks after the first dose. It is no surprise that, as vaccines are rolled out more broadly, the numbers of those skipping their second dose have gone up. But the trend is nonetheless troubling some state officials, who are rushing to keep the numbers of partly vaccinated people from swelling. In Arkansas and Illinois, health officials have directed teams to call, text or send letters to people to remind them to get their second shots. In Pennsylvania, officials are trying to ensure that college students can get their second shots after they leave campus for the summer. South Carolina has allocated several thousand doses specifically for people who are overdue for their second shot. Mounting evidence collected in trials and from real-world immunization campaigns points to the peril of people skipping their second doses. Compared with the two-dose regimen, a single shot triggers a weaker immune response and may leave recipients more susceptible to dangerous virus variants. And even though a single dose provides partial protection against COVID, it is not clear how long that protection will last. “I’m very worried, because you need that second dose,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel. The stakes are high because there is only one vaccine authorized in the United States that is given as a single shot. The use of that vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, was paused this month after it was linked to a very rare but serious side effect involving blood clotting. Federal health officials on Friday recommended restarting use of the vaccine, but the combination of the safety scare and ongoing production problems is likely to make that vaccine a viable option for fewer people. The CDC’s count of missed second doses is through April 9. It covers only people who got a first Moderna dose by March 7 or a first Pfizer dose by March 14. While millions of people have missed their second shots, the overall rates of follow-through, with some 92% getting fully vaccinated, are strong by historical standards. Roughly three-quarters of adults come back for their second dose of the vaccine that protects against shingles. In some cases, problems with shipments or scheduling may be playing a role in people missing their second doses. Some vaccine providers have had to cancel appointments because they did not receive expected vaccine deliveries. People have also reported having their second-dose appointments canceled or showing up only to find out that there were no doses available of the brand they needed. Some people can be flexible about being rebooked. But that is harder for people who lack access to reliable transportation or who have jobs with strictly scheduled hours, said Elena Cyrus, an infectious disease public health researcher at the University of Central Florida. Walgreens booked some customers for their second appointments at places that did not have the same vaccine that they had received for their initial doses. The company said it fixed the problem in late March. Susan Ruel, 67, was scheduled to get her two vaccine doses at different Walgreens stores in Manhattan. She said she got her first Pfizer dose without incident in February, but when she arrived for her second appointment, she was told that the store only had Moderna doses in stock. A Walgreens pharmacist told Ruel that there was another Walgreens pharmacy less than 2 miles away with Pfizer doses in stock. While Ruel was waiting for the subway to take her there, she got a phone call: That Walgreens store had run out of Pfizer doses, too. Ruel managed to get the Pfizer dose at yet another Walgreens the next day. But she said many people in her situation probably would not have tried so hard. “All you need is hassles like this,” she said. In the Chicago area, for example, pharmacists at two Walgreens locations said the problem was causing headaches. They said that Walgreens’ appointment system was sending each pharmacy anywhere from 10 to 20 customers a week who need a second Pfizer shot, even though both pharmacies stock only the Moderna vaccine. It is not clear how widespread the Walgreens dose-matching problem has been or how many people have missed their second doses because of it. Jim Cohn, a spokesperson for Walgreens, said that the problem affected “a small percentage” of people who had booked their appointments online and that the company contacted them to reschedule “in alignment with our vaccine availability.” He said that nearly 95% of people who got their first shot at Walgreens have also received their second shots from the company. Walgreens has also come under fire for, until recently, scheduling second doses of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks after the first shot, rather than the three-week gap recommended by the CDC. Pharmacists have been besieged by customers complaining, including about their inability to book vaccine appointments online. In other cases, though, access to vaccines is not the sole barrier; people’s attitudes contribute, too. Basith Syed, a 24-year-old consultant in Chicago, nabbed a leftover Moderna vaccine at a Walgreens in mid-February. But when the time came for his second shot, he was busy at work and preparing for his wedding. After the first shot, he had spent two days feeling drained. He did not want to risk a repeat, and he felt confident that a single dose would protect him. “I didn’t really feel the urgency to get that second dose,” Syed said. By early April, his schedule had calmed down a little, and he went looking for a second Moderna shot. But by then, the Walgreens where he had gotten his first shot was only offering Pfizer shots. He could not find slots at other Walgreens stores. Syed is no longer actively looking for a second shot, though he still hopes to eventually get one. The CDC said there is limited data on the vaccine’s effectiveness when shots are separated by more than six weeks, although some countries, including Britain and Canada, are giving shots with a gap of up to three or four months. Syed’s experience is part of a broader shift in Illinois. When vaccines were mostly being given to health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and people older than 65, almost everyone was getting their second shots. In recent weeks, though, the number dipped below 90%, though it has since rebounded slightly, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. In Arkansas, about 84,000 people have missed their second shots, representing 11% of those eligible for those shots, said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state public health researcher. Workers recently began calling people who are due or overdue for their second shots. College students pose a particular challenge. Many recently became eligible to be vaccinated and are getting their first shots, but they will have left campus by the time they are due for their second doses. In Pennsylvania, health officials have instructed vaccine providers to give second doses to college students even if they did not receive their first doses from that location. Some vaccine providers have put on special clinics for people who need a second dose. In South Carolina, the health system Tidelands Health started a program specifically for people who received their first Pfizer doses more than 23 days earlier but had not been able to find a second shot. The state health department sent the health system 2,340 doses for the effort. Demand has been strong, and Tidelands only has a few hundred doses left. The majority of takers have been people who “were having difficulty navigating all the various scheduling systems and providers,” said Gayle Resetar, the health system’s chief operating officer. In many cases, vaccine providers had canceled second-dose appointments because of bad winter weather. “It was up to the individual to reschedule themselves on a web portal or web platform, and that just became difficult for people,” Resetar said. There are rare cases in which people are supposed to forgo the second shot, such as if they had an allergic reaction after their first shot. Zvi Ish-Shalom, a religious studies professor from Boulder, Colorado, had planned to get fully vaccinated. Then, an hour after his first shot of the Moderna vaccine, he developed a headache that has not gone away more than a month later. There is no way to know for sure whether the vaccine triggered the headache. But after weighing what he saw as the risks and benefits of a second dose, Ish-Shalom reached a decision about how to proceed. “At this point in time, I feel very clear and very comfortable, given all the various elements of this equation, to forgo the second shot,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Minnesota AG tells "60 Minutes": We didn't have evidence George Floyd's killing was a hate crime

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told "60 Minutes" that prosecutors didn't charge Derek Chauvin with committing a hate crime as "we only charge those crimes that we had evidence that we could put in front of a jury to prove."Driving the news: The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's last Tuesday — one of the few to even face charges of killing a Black person.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: CBS' Scott Pelley noted to Ellison in the interview, broadcast Sunday, that prosecutors could have charged him with a hate crime under Minnesota law and that "the whole world sees this as a white officer killing a Black man because he is Black." But Ellison said without evidence of an explicit bias prosecutors could not bring hate crime charges. "In our society, there is a social norm that killing certain kinds of people is more tolerable than other kinds of people," Ellison said."In order for us to stop and pay serious attention to this case and be outraged by it, it's not necessary that Derek Chauvin had a specific racial intent to harm George Floyd. "The fact is we know that, through housing patterns, through employment, through wealth, through a whole range of other things — so often, people of color, Black people, end up with harsh treatment from law enforcement. And other folks doing the exact same thing just don't." Of note: Chauvin is due to be sentenced on June 16. Pelley asked Ellison what kind of message it would send were Chauvin to receive the maximum 40-year sentence."It is important for the Court to not go light or heavy," Ellison replied. "The sentence should be tailored to the offense, tailored to the circumstances of the case. ... the state never wanted revenge against Derek Chauvin. We just wanted accountability." EllisonScott Pelley: Do you think we ever would've known the truth [about George Floyd’s murder] without the video?Keith Ellison: I have real doubts of that we ever would. https://t.co/ywxl97trtW pic.twitter.com/oxplHN0VCj— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 25, 2021 Go deeper: Minnesota AG says he wasn't "convinced we were going to win" Chauvin caseEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mockingly impersonates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while recounting her debate challenge

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains very determined to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). On Saturday, while speaking at the America First Rally at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Florida, Greene recounted an apparent conversation the congresswomen had when Greene approached Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber about going head-to-head on national television over the contents of the Green New Deal, which Greene believes will destroy the U.S. economy. While telling her version of the story, Greene mockingly impersonated Ocasio-Cortez, who she claims has "no clue" what she's talking about because she hasn't owned a business. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the narrative, but Greene's critics did not, comparing it to something a middle schooler would tell, rather than a sitting congresswoman. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a member of Congress, but she acts as if it is middle school. pic.twitter.com/u40jmN4k5W — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 24, 2021 The Bulwark's Jim Swift thinks Greene has just had too much time on her hands of late. "When you don't have any committee assignments, this is how you spend your taxpayer funded time," he tweeted Saturday, referring to the fact that Greene was removed from her two assignments because of comments she made spreading violent and hateful conspiracy theories before she was elected. In case you're wondering, Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the proposed debate publicly, let alone confirmed Greene's version of events. More stories from theweek.comJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

  • Generation X, Your AARP Card Awaits

    The skateboarder, wearing a flannel shirt and black sneakers, glides a board plastered with stickers toward a kick-turn in a sun-dappled concrete bowl. The image might seem like the embodiment of the shredding youth, but something is different. The skater looks noticeably risk-averse, wearing a full ensemble of pads and traveling at a speed not much faster than a grocery cart. With his graying hair and paternal air, he could pass for a clergyman. Still, he’s out there, doing it. Never say that the Nirvana generation stopped rocking. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The scene is plucked from an AARP television spot to debut during Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast that targets Generation X, marking the over-50 advocacy organization’s splashiest effort yet to woo crowd-surfers and Walkman toters from the Lollapalooza days. But please, do not call them old. “People today, they could spend half their lives over 50,” coos a voice-over in the 30-second spot, the first of four produced by AARP with BBDO New York. In addition to Gen Xers, the spot also features a few younger baby boomers, doing tai chi and performing TikTok dances with their children (or perhaps grandchildren). “That’s a lot of living. So it helps to have a wise friend and fierce defender in your corner.” The message may appeal to a youth-obsessed generation that is busy fine-tuning its 401(k) plans while still getting tattoos, curating hip-hop playlists and outfitting its children in Black Flag T-shirts. The journey from golden youth toward golden years is a tough one for any generation, of course. But it is uniquely complicated for members of Generation X, who, in a way, have never wanted to grow up. A relatively small cohort sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, this demographic consisting of Americans born between 1965 and 1980 seemed to dominate the cultural conversation for only a brief stretch of the 1990s, when Seattle seemed like the music capital of the universe and “Gen X” served as shorthand for all things edgy and cool. Mention “Generation X” these days, however, and a lot of people picture Winona Ryder rocking thrift-store chic in “Reality Bites,” that Fugees CD that everyone had, shirtless grunge rockers wearing knee-length cutoffs with Army boots, “latchkey children” and … not much else. So far, Gen X has not produced a president (Beto, we hardly knew ye), although Vice President Kamala Harris, born in 1964, fits within looser definitions of the demographic. Stars who helped define the generation like Kurt Cobain and Tupac Shakur died long before they could join the oldies circuit. If Generation X is considered jaded and aloof, you can see why. This backdrop makes Gen X a unique challenge for AARP, even considering that the organization ditched the “retirement” part of its name decades ago. Some of that old skepticism remains, said Barbara Shipley, senior vice president of brand integration at AARP who oversaw the campaign. In the broadest terms, AARP market research found that members of Generation X tend to be more individualistic, not joiners and card carriers, she said. They eschew mass-market blandness. And they are all too aware that the future is uncertain. “Gen X’s life experiences have shaken their confidence, which puts added pressure on what already feels like a pressure-filled life,” Shipley said. “They suffered the Great Recession and the COVID-19 recession during their prime earning and saving years.” Boomers, on the other hand, enjoyed “more stable relationships with financial institutions, were more likely to have access to pensions, and had greater confidence that Social Security would be a part of their retirement mix,” she added. Generation X, in other words, never stopped hustling. This is one reason that AARP is focusing on wealth and entrepreneurship in a future spot, which comes with a counterintuitive tagline: “The younger you are, the more you need AARP.” The association also wants to publicize its mentorship programs for small-business owners and innovation labs for startups that focus on people older than 50. And since the 20-somethings of the Clinton years famously were steeped in irony and edginess, AARP has attempted to speak their language. A few years ago, it introduced a weekly newsletter targeting Gen X women called The Girlfriend, featuring sunny, whimsical graphics that recall Sassy magazine, and articles on grown-up slumber parties and mementos from the ’90s that “you should finally toss.” The organization’s Instagram feed throws in the obligatory shots of Molly Ringwald and the Rubik’s Cube. But generally, AARP steers clear of the impression that Gen X is stuck in the past. “I mean, I love ‘The Breakfast Club,’ don’t get me wrong,” said Shipley, a young boomer herself with a staff of Gen Xers. “But one of the things we focused on is, ‘Let’s not just be about nostalgia.’ This is a group of people that are still finding new music, still like to be tastemakers and are still looking toward the future.” The reigning clichés about Generation X, after all, are just that. Those so-called slackers who supposedly approached life with a collective shrug went on to pioneer the internet boom, advance issues like climate change and gay rights, and, yes, sell out — meaning they forged careers, bought homes and raised families, just like adults of all generations. And at midlife, they do not have the luxury of slowing down. “Their lives are crazy,” Shipley said. “They have kids and hockey practice and they’re caregiving for their parents. As they’re getting deeper into their 50s, we’re starting to see that there are a lot of similarities to baby boomers.” In other words, it’s the end of the world as they know it, but they feel fine. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

