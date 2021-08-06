Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

Vaccine event held in St. Petersburg, Florida
(Reuters) - One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive.

The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of the total U.S. population was fully vaccinated, while 182,368,493 people, or 70.6% of the adult population, in the country had received at least one dose.

The United States had administered 349,787,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 405,102,715 doses.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

