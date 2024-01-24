Half of young vapers did not smoke, research shows, as government considers ban

The Government is considering banning disposable vapes as part of efforts to prevent youth vaping - Getty Images/Westend61

Half of young people using disposable vapes were not smokers, research has shown, as ministers consider a ban.

The UK study of almost 70,000 people shows a steep rise in the number of adults using the products.

Overall, the study found that from January 2021 to August 2023, the prevalence of disposable e-cigarette use grew from 0.1 per cent to 4.9 per cent of the adult population.

The figures show that among those aged 18 to 24, the proportion using disposable vapes is significantly higher. In total, 14.4 per cent of this age group used the devices, including 7.1 per cent who used them despite not having a history of smoking tobacco.

The Government is considering banning disposable vapes, as part of efforts to prevent youth vaping.

Plans are to be published in weeks, ahead of legislation to phase out sales of cigarettes, by raising the legal age of purchase by one year annually.

The study, funded by Cancer Research UK, said such a ban would affect an estimated 2.6 million adults in England, Wales and Scotland.

While many of these are ex smokers, using e-cigarettes as part of their efforts to quit, the figures also include a significant number who took up vaping despite no history of smoking.

‘Balancing act’

The charity said ministers faced a “complex balancing act” to keep vapes out of the hands of children and those who have never smoked, while ensuring help was available for those trying to quit smoking.

Researchers said preventing the uptake of vaping among those who have never smoked – particularly children – is “a public health priority”.

They said: “Unlike earlier disposables, these new disposable products are not designed to look like cigarettes but rather have a sleek design (in a variety of colours) and branding that appeals to young people.

“They are promoted through colourful in-store displays, word of mouth, and social media platforms, and are widely available in supermarkets, convenience stores, petrol stations, vape shops, and online without adequate enforcement of age-of-sale laws.”

Researchers said other options to clamp down on disposable vapes – including prohibiting branding that appeals to children, such as bright colours and cartoon characters, increased tax on disposables and prohibiting the promotion of e-cigarettes in shops – could strengthen regulation, without increasing the risk that ex smokers relapse.

They also suggested that minimum unit prices to reduce the affordability of disposable vapes could be used to cut demand.

All such options are under consideration in the Government consultation which closed last month.

Setting a minimum price for disposable vapes could help cut demand, researchers say - Anadolu Agency

Dr Sarah Jackson, lead author, from University College London (UCL), said: “While banning disposables might seem like a straightforward solution to reduce youth vaping, it could have substantial unintended consequences for people who smoke.

“In the event of a ban, it would be important to encourage current and ex-smokers who use disposables to switch to other types of e-cigarettes rather than going back to just smoking tobacco.”

Prof Jamie Brown, senior author, also from UCL, said: “Cigarettes are far more harmful to our health and are not currently banned and a ban on disposable e-cigarettes may signal to large numbers of people that these products are worse for our health or that their harm is comparable to that caused by smoking tobacco.”

Researchers said: “The proportion who would be affected would be greatest among young people, including the 316,000 18-24 year-olds who currently use disposables but who have never regularly smoked tobacco, which may discourage uptake of vaping in this group.

“However, a ban would also affect 1.2 million people who currently smoke and a further 744,000 who previously smoked.”

Long-term impact unknown

Prof Brown said he would like to see a number of alternative policies tested “with rapid evaluation to judge whether these are sufficient to achieve reductions in youth vaping.”

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: “Smoking is the biggest preventable cause of cancer, and research shows that vapes are far less harmful than smoking and can help people to quit. But the long-term health impacts of vaping are unknown.

“Vapes must be regulated so they don’t fall into the hands of children and people who’ve never smoked but also made available to people who want to quit smoking.

“It’s important that, through clamping down on youth vaping, we don’t also create barriers for those trying to quit smoking.”

The study, published in the journal Public Health, included survey responses from 69,973 adults.

Researchers said the figures might be an underestimate, as respondents were asked which type of e-cigarette they mainly used, so figures from those who used disposables as a secondary product were not captured.