Halfway house resident who fled oversight is back in custody

CAMDEN - A halfway house resident who fled from state oversight has been captured after six days as a fugitive.

Edward Berbon, 54, was taken into custody without incident in Camden on Friday afternoon, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Berbon went missing on Sept. 23, when he failed to return to a residential program in Camden from his work-release job with a retail business in Mount Laurel.

He was four months away from completing a sentence imposed in June 2005 for an attempted murder in Mercer County, authorities said.

Berbon had "community custody status" and was living at Hope House, a Camden facility with programs to help people prepare for life after prison.

The DOC's Fugitive Unit, which tracked down Berbon, "is among the best at what they do and we are grateful for their work to bring this case to a quick resolution," DOC Commissioner Victoria Kuhn said in a statement.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Fugitive Edward Berbon captured after six days on the run