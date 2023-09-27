Halfway house resident now a fugitive after leaving his job in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL - Police are seeking a halfway house resident who fled from state oversight here.

Edward Berbon, 54, failed to report to a community program after completing a work shift at a Mount Laurel retail business on Saturday, Sept. 23, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Berbon, who lived at Hope Hall in Camden, was nearing the end of a sentence imposed in June 2005 for an attempted murder in Mercer County, authorities said.

Detail of his crime were not immediately available.

He was scheduled for release on Feb. 12, 2024, according to Mount Laurel police.

The DOC said it initiated "a walkaway protocol" for Berbon around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The agency informed Mount Laurel police of Berbon's fugitive status on Tuesday, according to a post at the police department's Facebook page.

Berbon is described as about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds, with blue eyes and brown/gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DOC's Fugitive Unit at 800-523-3829.

Dial 911 if you see Berbon in person.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Search underway for Edward Berbon, Camden halfway house resident