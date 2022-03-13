Halfway through session, the Missouri legislature has passed just one bill. What's next?

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers went home Thursday for a weeklong break, with just a single bill sent to Gov. Mike Parson's desk halfway through their annual session.

The House has approved a flurry of bills addressing priorities for its Republican majority. But with eight weeks before the General Assembly adjourns, that legislation lies dormant across the building in the Senate, which has been wracked by personal and political conflict between spurts of progress on other measures.

The only proposal passed by both chambers and signed by the governor has been an emergency spending plan dedicated to raising state worker pay, fully funding Medicaid through June and sending federal dollars to state schools.

House lawmakers have passed 38 bills out of the chamber, ranging from education funding measures to voter ID proposals and pushback on COVID-19 vaccinations. The Senate has sent seven bills to the other chamber, including an extension of a state scholarship program and a ballot initiative to cap the income tax rate.

Click here for a full list of the bills passed by the House thus far, and click here for a full list of the bills passed by the Senate.

Last session, the legislature sent 69 fully-approved bills to the governor to sign.

Wednesday, a majority of the Senate called a press conference condemning a group of hardline Republicans who have consistently held up legislation throughout the session. The following day, chamber leaders told reporters there was still progress to be made — regardless of what it takes.

Much of the legislation passed by the House lies dormant across the building in the Senate, which has been wracked by division and politics between spurts of progress on other measures.

"I think we certainly are at the point where everything is on the table," said Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia, referring to using a procedural motion — rarely used in the Senate — that could block debate and prevent hardliners from holding up the chamber's work.

"Everything has to be on the table because the thing that we cannot afford is to continue to embarrass ourselves in front of the people of Missouri by saying we are not able, willing, competent, whatever the word is, enough to do what they sent us to do."

Story continues

Missouri legislature:Concealed carry legal on public transport, in churches under bill passed by House

Republican leaders across the building were measured in their optimism that the array of House bills would see success in the Senate. Speaker Rob Vescovo and other GOP officials said in a news release they were "hopeful" the Senate would pass their measures; that same news release noted that "to date only one measure ... has received final approval in the Senate."

Democrats in both chambers were similarly critical of the higher chamber, with House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield calling it "a brick wall." She acknowledged, though, that "in some ways, we are happy with what's going on in the Senate and (it) makes our jobs a little bit easier when it comes to trying to push back against that."

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield called the Senate "a brick wall" in comments to reports Thursday. She acknowledged, though, that "in some ways, we are happy with what's going on in the Senate and makes our jobs a little bit easier when it comes to trying to push back against that."

Quade and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence said their goals remain the same and are focused on helping forge the annual budget, funding public education and preventing additional voting requirements from passing.

But a split in priorities between Senate Republicans is still apparent heading into the latter half of the session — evidenced by the Conservative Caucus holding their own press conference after Republican and Democratic leadership where they pledged to continue pushing for their priorities.

Here are some takeaways and pieces of legislation to watch for after the first half of the session.

Missouri legislature: Anti-abortion bills seek to stop crossing of state lines, ending ectopic pregnancies

Ban on hair discrimination, prison nurseries see bipartisan support

Though many of the bills passed in the first half of the session saw votes along partisan lines, several measures earned widespread support from both parties.

A measure that would ban discrimination in schools based on hairstyle, sponsored by Rep. Shamed Dogan of Ballwin, won unanimous support, with strong endorsements from Black lawmakers. The bill is part of the CROWN Act initiative — short for "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair" — and has been passed by almost a dozen other states.

State prisons would be required to create nurseries for mothers to be with their newborn children under a bill co-led by Republican Reps. Bruce DeGroot of Ellisville and Curtis Trent of Springfield. It passed 127-1, but not before invoking emotional testimony; one Democrat called the bill "incredible," and Trent said it was "legislating done right."

Education takes center stage

A national conversation around schools over the last year has manifested in a multitude of education-related bills. Here are several that have passed one of the chambers thus far:

Redistricting remains at a standstill

Although the Senate has been able to forge compromises on other bills, it remains stuck on congressional redistricting, with leadership and the Conservative Caucus disagreeing on how to draw the U.S. House lines.

Missouri redistricting: How the fight has drawn ideological lines among Republicans

Rowden, the Senate majority leader, said the chamber hadn't given up on the maps, and only offered a timeline of "between now and May" (the end of session) for when it could pass. He said he had met with Gov. Mike Parson to discuss possibilities to move back the candidate filing deadline for the August primary, which ends March 29.

Members of the Senate Conservative Caucus (from left: Sens. Mike Moon, Eric Burlison, Bob Onder, Bill Eigel, Denny Hoskins, Andrew Koenig) speak to reporters in the Missouri Senate in Jefferson City on March 10, 2022. The Republican group held a separate press conference from party leadership, the latest indication of fractures among the chamber's supermajority.

But speaking with the Conservative Caucus behind him, Sen. Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis continued to call the current proposal "really awful." It remains to be seen whether the Senate will find common ground to pass a map, or if it will fall to the courts.

New push for voting requirements (and Medicaid changes) in election year

Missouri has a stacked ballot this year, with prominent races on the federal level and state lawmakers running in new districts. Republicans are once again pushing forward a raft of voting and elections bills and resolutions:

The House has also passed a joint resolution sponsored by House budget chair Rep. Cody Smith, a Carthage Republican, that would give authority to lawmakers to allocate money toward Medicaid and attach work requirements to the low-income health care program. It could allow the legislature to effectively defund Medicaid expansion, which was approved by voters in 2018 and ordered to proceed by state courts.

Abortion restrictions and limits on COVID-19 requirements

Members of the Republican majorities in both chambers have proposed numerous bills that would peel back COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination requirements, as well as attempting to curb abortions in Missouri.

Several bills seek to ban "discrimination" against those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, including in cases of organ transplants and hospital treatment and visitations.

Missouri legislature: House passes restrictions on hospital visitor limits, pushing back on COVID rules

Lawmakers continue to propose bills to limit abortion and "defund" Planned Parenthood from multiple angles. Two new proposals aim to open those who help women cross state lines for abortions to lawsuits, as well as criminalize abortions of nonviable pregnancies.

The Missouri General Assembly will return to session on Monday, March 21 and adjourn in May.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri legislature has passed just one bill halfway through session