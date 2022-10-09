PLAINVILLE – A Halifax man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 495, authorities said.

State Police badge

State Police said the crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday on I-495 north, just north of Exit 36B in Plainville.

Investigators said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was struck by a Volvo SUV while he was walking north in the northbound lanes. Police did not release his name.

State Police said a vehicle that was registered to the man was found unoccupied in the breakdown lane, near where he was struck.

It is unclear if the driver of the Volvo, who was not injured, will face any charges in connection with the incident.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Halifax man killed while walking on Interstate 495