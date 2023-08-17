Hall County boat repair shop owner accused of stealing at least $25K from clients since 2021

A local business owner is behind bars after officials say he stole from his clients.

Hall County sheriff officials said deputies began investigating 48-year-old Billy Joe Toler of Gainesville after receiving several reports of thefts from boat owners in the area.

According to the investigation, Toler operated a boat repair facility on Browns Bridge Road.

When boat owners came to the business for repairs, they had to pay Toler in advance for the work.

Deputies said that when they paid Toler, he would either fail to complete the repairs or not perform the work.

Investigators determined that Toler had been doing this since May 2021, stealing more than $25,000 from seven victims.

Authorities believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information regarding additional information is asked to contact Investigator Vaughan at 770-503-3153.

