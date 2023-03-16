Hall County deputies track man accused of raping child under 10 to location in Kansas

Hall County investigators tracked down a man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl under 10 in Kansas.

According to sheriff officials, 45-year-old Felix Barragan was booked into the Hall County Jail this week after investigators tracked him to Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

It is unclear why Barragan chose to flee to Kansas.

The investigation revealed that Barragan assaulted a girl under 10 between Feb. 1, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2023, at a residence on Poplar Springs Road in Hall County. Officials said the two knew each other.

Authorities said the victim told a relative about the assaults last month, and the relative made a report to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members later told deputies that Barragan had fled to Kansas. He was later taken into custody with assistance from the United States Marshals Service and the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office.

Barragan was charged with three counts of rape, four counts of sodomy/aggravated sodomy, four counts of aggravated child molestation, 12 counts of sexual battery with a child under 16, and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. He remains in Hall County Jail with no bond.

