Hall County deputy on ‘administrative leave’ after suspect is shot in officer-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a man during an officer-involved shooting in Hall County.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday night, just after 9:30, a deputy was attempting to stop a man on a motorcycle for a speeding on McEver Road.

Investigators said the motorcyclist, identified as Marshall Anthony Hooper, 37, lost control of the motorcycle in an attempt to get away from the deputy and crashed.

During the attempt to detain Hooper, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper ignored, according to reports from the GBI.

The deputy then shot Hooper.

He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a part of standard protocol, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, according to HCSO.

