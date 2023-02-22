Hall County man accused of molesting girl under 16, deputies say

A man was arrested after officials accused him of molesting a girl under 16.

Hall County Sheriff officials said officers received a tip from a relative of the victim on Dec. 30, 2022, that accused 37-year-old Alverto Luis Alejandre of Oakwood of molesting the victim.

Investigators found that on at least three different occasions, Alejandre inappropriately touched the victim, a girl under the age of 16, between Feb. 1 and Dec. 24, 2022.

Authorities added that Alejandre and the victim knew each other.

Alejandre was arrested on Feb. 16, 2023, and was charged with three counts of felony child molestation. He was booked in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

The investigation continues.

