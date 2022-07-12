Hall County man accused of molesting young girl he worked with at fast food restaurant

Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a Perry man was accused of molesting an underage girl.

Investigators said Allyn Michael Hirsch, 38, was arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, along with other charges, on June 30.

The investigation shows that Hirsch moved to the area for a job, and investigators believe he met the victim at his place of employment.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the girl was under the age of 16.

In order to protect the girl’s identity, Williams said she could not specify where he was employed beyond saying that it was a “fast-food chain.”

The investigation also found Hirsch possibly assaulted the girl in other jurisdictions in addition to Hall County.

The sheriff’s office was unsure how far back the alleged sexual abuse went, but the charges relate to incidents in June.

There are no further details at this time.

