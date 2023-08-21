Hall County man accused of sex crimes against girl

A Hall County man is accused of sex crimes against a girl.

Deputies arrested Tyson Daryl Washington, 22, on Thursday, August 17.

Investigators say Washington committed the crimes against a girl under the age of 16 at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 16 off of Whitehall Road near Lula.

Washington is charged with child molestation and statutory rape, both felonies.

Investigators say Washington and the victim were acquainted prior to the crime.

He is being held at the Hall County Jail without bond.

