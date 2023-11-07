Hall County man accused of stalking woman, shooting at neighbor’s house

A Hall County man was arrested for his involvement in a drive-by shooting and stalking case.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday around 9:30 p.m., a man contacted 911 and said another man, identified as Jesus Ruben Roman-Gil, 41 of Talmo, was driving back and forth in front of his home on Turning Leaf Drive in Gillsville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Roman-Gil reportedly parked at a stop sign close to the home. The victim told deputies Roman-Gil was the same man who had fired shots at the home on the afternoon of Halloween.

Hall officials said deputies did not locate Roman-Gil, but about half an hour later, they spotted him in the neighborhood.

After stopping Roman-Gil’s car and questioning him, authorities arrested him.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the Oct. 31 incident, Roman-Gil is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony aggravated stalking related to the female victim who lived at a home on Turning Leaf Drive in Gillsville.

He’s also charged with felony aggravated assault for discharging a firearm in the direction of the home of the male victim who lived on Turning Leaf Drive. Officials said this is a different home from the one where the female victim lives.

He faces the following charges for the Nov. 3 incident:

Misdemeanor stalking

Criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (recovery of weapon in vehicle; the serial number on the weapon had been defaced)

Going inside the guard line with a weapon, liquor or drugs

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine after jailers reportedly found 1.2 grams of meth inside a dollar bill in Roman-Gil’s pants pocket as he was being booked into the jail.

IN OTHER NEWS: