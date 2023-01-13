Hall County man arrested after assaulting young girl on Christmas Day, deputies say

A man received several sex offense charges Wednesday after officials say he assaulted a minor.

Hall County Sheriff officials said they received reports that a Gainesville man assaulted the minor on Dec. 25 at his residence on Price Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the victim’s family members told deputies that 43-year-old Michael Edwin Murphy assaulted her and took multiple photos of her during the incident.

Deputies said the victim was under 16 at the time of the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, Murphy knew the victim. However, their relationship was not specified.

Murphy was charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children (one count for each photo he took), sexual battery on a child under 16 and child molestation. He is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: