Hall County man arrested in connection to infant daughter’s death, police say

Oakwood police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant last week.

Authorities said on May 25, Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital contacted officers about a 10-week-old infant who had been severely injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While investigating what caused the infant’s injuries, they identified the father, 20-year-old Hugo Alexander Flores Reyes.

Police arrested Reyes at a home on Lanier Mill Circle and charged him with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.

TRENDING STORIES:

On May 26, authorities were notified by the Hall County Coroner’s Office and hospital officials that the infant had succumbed to her injuries.

Police upgraded Reyes’ charges to felony murder. He is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities have not specified what led to the infant being injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: