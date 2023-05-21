Hall County man arrested for holding woman against her will for more than a week, deputies say

A Hall County man is behind bars after he was accused of holding a woman against her will at a home for nine days, according to deputies.

Dustin Ray York, 31, of Gainesville was accused of holding a 27-year-old against her will at a Hall County home between May 5 and May 13.

A relative requested a welfare check on May 13 after they were unable to get in touch with the woman.

When deputies responded to the home on Cross Street, the woman came out of the home and told deputies the two had met in April and York became violent shortly after.

Police said York didn’t let the woman leave the home at all, threatening the victim and her family. He also struck her, choked her and attempted to stab her, according to deputies.

York was arrested on May 17.

York has been charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault/spouse/parents/stepparents/foster parents, battery under the family violence act, and criminal damage to property for breaking the victim’s cell phone.

He is being held in custody without bond.

