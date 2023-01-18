Hall County man arrested after slamming into concrete wall, deputy’s patrol car, authorities say

A Gainesville man was arrested after slamming into a Hall County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Monday.

Hall County Sheriff officials said just after 3 p.m. Monday, a deputy saw 45-year-old Joey Patrick Dunagan driving erratically on Wild Smith Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the deputy attempted to pull Dunagan over, he accelerated and drove several back roads to Cleveland Highway. He then turned west on Highway 52.

Authorities said when Dunagan came to the Highway 52 and Mt. Vernon Road intersection, he slammed on his brakes and began driving in reverse, first on Highway 52 and then on Mt. Vernon Road. He then struck a concrete wall.

TRENDING STORIES:

A second deputy pulled in front of Dunagan’s car to prevent him from leaving the crash site. Still, according to authorities, Dunagan put his vehicle in drive and slammed into the deputy’s patrol car.

Officials said when Dunagan hit the patrol car, he slammed into the driver’s side door where the deputy was.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After crashing into the patrol car, Dunagan surrendered to deputies and was arrested.

Neither Dunagan nor the deputy was injured during the crash.

Dunagan faces 13 charges, including speeding, attempting to elude and eight other traffic offenses, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

IN OTHER NEWS: