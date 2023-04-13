Hall County man arrested for spreading child porn on Snapchat, deputies say

A Hall County man is facing child pornography charges after being accused of sharing a video on social media.

Investigators say Austin Michael Pope, 21, shared a video of a child between the ages of eight and 10 being sexually abused by a man through his Snapchat account in December 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pope was arrested after the GBI searched his home on Ben Hill Drive earlier this week.

Deputies say they do not believe that the victim is from the local area or that the video was created locally.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing and distributing the video.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: