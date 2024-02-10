Hall County man arrested for threatening driver who passed him on the interstate, police say

Police say a metro Atlanta man pulled a gun on another driver who passed him on the interstate.

Flowery Branch police say that last week a man called to report a road rage incident.

The victim said that he passed a white pickup truck on I-985 southbound. The truck driver became angry and started tailgating the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the victim got off on Phil Niekro Blvd. and pulled into a gas station parking, the other driver followed him.

Police say the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Preston Sweatman of Buford, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim before driving away.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators watched video footage from the area and got arrest warrants to charge Sweatman with aggravated assault.

He was arrested on Feb. 7 and has since been released from the Hall County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: