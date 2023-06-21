Hall County man awaiting molestation trial accused of committing crime again

A Flowery Branch man awaiting trial allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, James Kenneth Evans, 34, was arrested in April 2021, for crimes committed against the first victim. The crimes happened in 2017 and 2020.

He was awaiting trial at the Hall County Superior Court for the first victim.

In this case, Evans is charged with child molestation, rape, and sexual battery with a child under age 16.

Recently, Evans is accused of ongoing sexual assaults on a girl under the age of 10. Deputies said the crimes happened between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2015. He’s charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, rape, and incest.

The sheriff’s office said the second victim spoke to law enforcement about the crimes last month. He was charged with the latest crimes on Monday.

Evans remains behind bars at the Hall County Jail.

