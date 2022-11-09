Hall County man charged with elder exploitation; guns and drugs seized
A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Hall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, on Monday at his home in the 4800 block of Highway 52.
Investigators said Stowers took $50,000 from the 82-year-old victim.
According to investigators, Stowers has been charged with a long list of crimes, including theft of funds from the victim, as well as weapons and narcotics offenses.
Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered Stowers hiding in a closet.
A further search of the property turned up 35 weapons, including one with an altered serial number.
Deputies said Stowers was also found in possession of 9.5 pounds of processed marijuana, which investigators said had a street value of approximately $45,000.
Investigators also seized several THC vape cartridges and a small quantity of Schedule IV drugs.
Stowers is being held without bond.
