Hall County man charged with killing his parents in their front yard
A Hall County man is facing murder charges after his parents were found dead in their front yard.
Deputies were called to a home on Union Church Road in Braselton where they found William Rawlins, 67, and Leanette Rawlins, 66.
Authorities say they found William Rawlins unresponsive in the yard at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Leanette Rawlins was found unresponsive on the front porch. Both were pronounced dead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators determined the suspect was the couple’s son, 39-year-old Daniel Rawlins. They say he lived in an apartment on his parents’ property.
Deputies were able to track Daniel Rawlins to a Holiday Inn Express and Suites off of I-85 and Ga. Hwy. 211. He was arrested and charged with two counts of malice murder.
TRENDING STORIES:
King Charles III coronation live updates: Flyover scaled back due to weather
Video shows group of teens taunt 13-year-old, make him say embarrassing words at Gwinnett park
Georgia mom comes home to find boyfriend naked in bed with frightened 9-year-old daughter
The hotel was evacuated before arresting Daniel Rawlins just before 7 p.m.
The couple’s cause of death is not being released pending the completion of their autopsies.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: