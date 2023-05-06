Hall County man charged with killing his parents in their front yard

A Hall County man is facing murder charges after his parents were found dead in their front yard.

Deputies were called to a home on Union Church Road in Braselton where they found William Rawlins, 67, and Leanette Rawlins, 66.

Authorities say they found William Rawlins unresponsive in the yard at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Leanette Rawlins was found unresponsive on the front porch. Both were pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the suspect was the couple’s son, 39-year-old Daniel Rawlins. They say he lived in an apartment on his parents’ property.

Deputies were able to track Daniel Rawlins to a Holiday Inn Express and Suites off of I-85 and Ga. Hwy. 211. He was arrested and charged with two counts of malice murder.

The hotel was evacuated before arresting Daniel Rawlins just before 7 p.m.

The couple’s cause of death is not being released pending the completion of their autopsies.

