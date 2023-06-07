Hall County man charged with murder after gunning down his roommate, deputies say

A Hall County man is in custody and charged with murder after deputies say he shot and killed his roommate on Monday night.

Investigators say Robert Adam Maggio, 48, of Gainesville got into a fight with his roommate, 51-year-old Shane Gilleland, just after 11 p.m. at their home on Belvedere Drive off of Price Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gilleland and his girlfriend had been living with Maggio for a short time before the shooting.

Maggio was taken to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters for an interview on Tuesday where he was subsequently arrested.

He is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: