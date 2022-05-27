Hall County man charged with murder of man he shared a homeless camp with

A homeless man from Hall County is now in police custody after deputies say he shot and killed another man living in his homeless camp.

Deputies say that Billie Lee Davis, 37, was shot and killed on May 13 in a homeless camp off of Queen City Pkwy. in Gainesville.

Investigators say Davis and Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, got into an argument overnight. The argument ended with Morales-Valle shooting Davis.

Davis’ body was found several hours later.

Morales-Valle was arrested and charged with malice murder. Deputies say other charges are pending.

He is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

