Hall County man charged with murder after trafficking fentanyl, GBI says

A metro Atlanta man is being charged in connection to a north Georgia death involving fentanyl from last year.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Joshua Arnes Maney, 34, is being charged with felony murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say their seven month investigation began in November 2021 after someone in Lumpkin County died from a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators add that Maney, a Gainesville native, is currently being held in the Hall County Detention Center on charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI did not release any details into the death that sparked their investigation. They add that the investigation is continuing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: