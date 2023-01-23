Hall County man charged with sending child porn via Facebook, deputies say

A Hall County man is facing child sex crime charges after deputies say he shared a child porn video through social media.

John Paul Hendrix was arrested last week at his Murrayville home. He is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to arrest warrants, investigators found Hendrix had a video of two children under the age of 12 engaged in sexual activity.

They say he then shared the video with someone else via his Facebook account.

The incident allegedly happened in early November 2021.

Hendrix is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond on two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

