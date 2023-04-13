Hall County man convicted after assaulting cab driver over $7 fare, court documents say
A man was sentenced after being involved in an altercation with a cab driver last year.
According to Hall County court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on April 4, 2022, Guillermo Carmelo-Alonzo attacked a cab driver after refusing to pay for his ride.
The fare that Carmelo-Alonzo owed the driver was $7, according to Hall County officials.
During the attack, the report said Carmelo-Alonzo punched the driver, knocking out two teeth.
Court documents did not specify what led to the attack.
Carmelo-Alonzo was convicted of aggravated battery and theft of services. He was sentenced to one year in prison and ten months of probation. He also received a sentence of 12 months that will run concurrently with the one-year sentence.
