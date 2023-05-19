Hall County man convicted of selling large amount of fentanyl sentenced

A Georgia man was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl.

Jamerris Head, 39, of Buford, entered a guilty plea in July 2022 after being charged with selling fentanyl throughout 2021, from April to August, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

When agents arrested him, USDOJ said they “seized approximately one kilogram of fentanyl” in addition to two guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Justice Department said Head sold “multiple ounces of fentanyl” several times during “controlled purchases by law enforcement.”

During the drug seizure when Head was arrested, fentanyl was recovered in both pill and powder form, according to USDOJ.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigated the case.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Fentanyl is a dangerous and highly toxic drug that has wreaked havoc in far too many communities. Disrupting the manufacturers and distributors of this poison remains a high priority for the GBI’s drug enforcement offices,” said Mike Register, Director Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS: