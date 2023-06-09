Hall County man drives off after shooting man during argument, deputies say

A man was arrested after officials say he shot a man during an argument this week.

Hall County sheriff officials said at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies received reports of someone shot in the chest at a home on Forest Circle.

When deputies arrived, they found 50-year-old Rigoberto D. Medrano of Gainesville, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; however, officials said they were not life-threatening.

According to the investigation, Medrano had gotten into an argument with 46-year-old Abraham E. Trujillo of Gainesville. Deputies did not say what they were arguing about.

At one point, the argument escalated when Trujillo pulled out a handgun, got into a physical altercation with the victim and shot him. After the gun went off, deputies said Trujillo left the scene in an SUV.

Later, deputies and an Oakwood police officer located Trujillo’s vehicle on Ga. 53/Dawsonville Highway, stopped it and arrested him without incident.

Invesvestgators obtained a warrant for Trujillo, charging him with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Hall County Hail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

