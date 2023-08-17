Hall County man faces child sex charges after victims told family member

A Flowery Branch man was arrested Thursday, August 10, on warrants in a child molestation case.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Omar Resendiz-Lira, 35, in the 4600 block of Hog Mountain Road.

According to the initial investigation, Resendiz-Lira molested a boy under the age of 16 in the presence of a girl, also under the age of 16 at his home on Oakfern Court in late July.

The victims told a family member, who then reported the incident to the sheriff’s office on the evening of July 30.

Deputies took Resendiz-Lira to the Hall County Jail where he remained without bond as of Monday morning.

He is charged with a felony count of child molestation and a misdemeanor count of third-degree cruelty to children.

