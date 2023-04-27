Hall County man facing 1,200+ child exploitation charges following raid on home

A Flowery Branch man is behind bars after investigators charged him with more than 1,200 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant on Joshua Rivers’ home Wednesday morning where they seized 15 different electronic devices.

On them, deputies said they found “hundreds of images of child pornography saved.”

Investigators said Rivers had obtained the images during an eight-month period beginning in September 2022.

Deputies said their investigation started after receiving a time from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children two weeks ago.

“Following Wednesday’s search of the home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit processed electronics seized from his residence,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Rivers was arrested following an interview at the sheriff’s office headquarters Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

