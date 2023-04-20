Hall County man kidnaps woman, drives over 100 mph to get away from deputies, officials say

A man was arrested after officials say he kidnapped a woman and engaged in a high-speed chase.

Hall County Sheriff officials said on April 13, deputies received reports of an active domestic violence situation in a car traveling from White County to Hall County on Cleveland Highway.

Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Adam Blake Harvey of Gainesville.

According to the investigation, Harvey held a woman against her will and drove her around, refusing to stop and threatening to crash if law enforcement got behind the car or didn’t stop looking for them.

The victim told deputies that Harvey grabbed her arm, causing bruising, in an attempt to take her phone from her, and stole $50 from her. The victim added that he also threatened to kill her and a minor.

Deputies confirmed that the minor was not in the car at the time of the incident.

The relationship between Harvey and the two victims was not specified.

While driving, deputies determined that Harvey sometimes went over 100 miles per hour and didn’t stop for stop signs or red lights.

Eventually, Harvey stopped the car at Hall County Fire Station 15 on Autry Spur and ran into the woods, leaving the victim behind.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter, and a K9 team attempted to locate him without immediate success.

Later, deputies obtained warrants for Harvey’s arrest and went to his home on Country View Circle the next day, but when they arrived, he fled. Deputies quickly arrested him without incident in the woods behind the house.

Harvey was charged with felony counts of kidnapping, terroristic threats/acts, battery under the Family Violence Act, reckless conduct, and theft by taking.

Harvey remains in custody in Hall County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

