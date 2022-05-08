Hall County man pleads guilty to child molestation charges

A Hall County man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Nathan Daniel Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation last month and was sentenced to prison last week, according to court records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2018 that the Braselton man was accused of sexually molesting a girl he knew between December 2015 and July 2016.

Details of Smith’s sentence have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: