Hall County man pleads guilty to child molestation charges

WSBTV.com News Staff

A Hall County man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Nathan Daniel Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation last month and was sentenced to prison last week, according to court records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2018 that the Braselton man was accused of sexually molesting a girl he knew between December 2015 and July 2016.

Details of Smith’s sentence have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories