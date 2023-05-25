Hall County man sentenced after charging at deputy with tree branch

A Hall County man has been sentenced after he charged at a deputy with a tree branch in December 2021.

Late in the afternoon on Dec. 3, 2021, Hall County deputies responded to Interstate 985 near HF Reed Industrial Parkway after someone reported a vehicle breakdown.

When deputies arrived, they found a pickup truck under the overpass and Roger Wayne Cranford, 52, of Sugar Hill.

The arrest report said that Cranford began smoking something from a glass pipe in front of deputies and then tried to run from them on foot.

Officials said Cranford refused numerous verbal commands, and then picked up a large tree branch and charged toward deputies.

Prior to his arrest, he broke a glass pipe deputies saw him smoking something from and threw it into a nearby creek.

Deputies tased Cranford, who continued resisting after being placed into handcuffs, according to the arrest report.

He was sentenced to 20 years with the first five to be served in prison and the rest to be served on probation.

Cranford was taken to the hospital to be checked out prior to being taken to jail.

A Hall County deputy reported a minor injury as a result of the incident.

Cranford was sentenced on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of an officer.

